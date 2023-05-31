Throwback To When KK's Kids, Friends Paid Tribute To Him By Singing Yaaro | WATCH

The music industry was left in shock when the news of KK's death surfaced last year on May 31. The singer was known for giving soulful tracks such as Beete Lamhe, Khuda Jaane, and others to the industry. Now, remembering the singer on his death anniversary, let's go down memory lane and listen to his kids' Nakul and Taamra's version of Yaaron.

KK's kids gave him a soulful musical tribute last year days ahead of his birth anniversary in August. They along with Shaan, Benny Dayal, Papon, Leslie Lewis and Dhvani Bhanushali, recorded the song in the same studio that the late singer had recorded around 24 years ago last year. Sharing the video, Taamara revealed that it was the first time she, along with her brother, sang the song.

The video also features major throwback video of KK singing Yaaron on the stage in a concert. It introduces his kids with a throwback picture in which he can be seen feeding Taamara cake while Nakul looks with a hilarious expression. Sharing the video, Taamara wrote a sweet note that read, "‘Yaaron’ Forever! This was very special and close to my heart and I think it was one of the first times I and Nakul have sung together." she also wished KK was here to witness the siblings singing together moment. "Wish dad was there singing with us." Tamaara concluded the note with these words, "We got to record dads song at Purple Haze studios." She added, "the same studio he recorded this song, around 24 years ago, and it was a very special time! Love you forever dad."



KK died on May 31 after his Kolkata concert

The veteran singer, who was in Kolkata, for a concert fell ill soon after performing at Nazrul Manch. He was rushed to the hospital, but doctors declared him dead on arrival. Soon after the news broke out, his fans was left heart-broken. His evergreen songs are Pal, Tadap Tadap Ke Is Dil Se, Chhod Aaye Hum and many more.