Tiesto's Best Tracks That All Electro-dance Music Fans Must Listen To

Tiesto is a popular Dutch DJ and record producer who is recognised by many as one of the best DJs in the world. Over the years, he had been named "the Greatest DJ of All Time" by Mix Magazine and the "Best DJ of the last 20 years" by DJ Mag. Let us take a look at some of the best songs of Tiesto.

Lethal Industry (1999)

Lethal Industry is a single by DJ Tiesto which was released as part of his first album. This is one of his biggest hits which was officially first released in 2001 with his next song Suburban Train.

Traffic (2003)

Traffic is a single from Tiesto's studio album Just Be and is also featured on Parade of the Athletes. The song also features samples from Sean Deason's track Psykofuk. The song turned into a B-side after it had a huge success at the concerts and a music video was also released. This was his first instrumental music that made topped the charts in his homeland of the Netherlands. Several remixed versions of the song have also been created by many DJs over the years.

Love Comes Again (2004)

Love Comes Again is the second single from Tiesto's studio album Just Be. The song also features vocals by BT and was officially released in 2004. The song was co-written by Tiesto and Brian Transeau. As a token of appreciation, Tiesto went on to remix one of BT's songs, Force of Gravity from his album Emotional Technology.

Adagio for Strings (2005)

Adagio for Strings is a cover of the original composition by Samuel Barber. It was released in 2005 and was the fourth single from Tiesto's album Just Be. The song has gained massive popularity in the EDM genre where it's also been covered by the likes of William Orbit, Ferry Corsten, Armin van Buuren, and many such renowned artists.

Escape Me (2009)

Escape Me is the second single from Tiesto's 2009 album Kaleidoscope. The song is an absolute masterpiece and features vocals from C. C. Sheffield. The official music video for the song was released on October 12, 2009.

