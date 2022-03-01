Tiger Shroff's 'Poori Gal Baat' Accused Of Plagiarising Kai's 'Peaches' By K-pop Fans

Actor Tiger Shroff recently unlocked a new achievement in his career by crooning in Punjabi for the song Poori Gal Baat composed by Prem and Hardeep. The music video exuded calm and soft vibes as Shroff skillfully executed the choreography on the tunes of the slow rhythmic beats. Released on February 28, the music video released under Zee Music Company managed to reach over 10 million views within a day.

However, the actor seems to have stirred up the K-pop fans as they found many similarities in Poori Gal Baat to EXO member Kai's latest track titled Peaches. Social media has been buzzing with fans from the K-pop community calling out the Heropanti actor for not crediting the South Korean idol.

Tiger Shroff accused of plagiarising Kai's 'Peaches'

Ardent fans of South Korean boyband EXO member Kai took to social media to call out the 31-year-old for copying the former's latest track from his third mini-album titled Peaches. From the rhythmic beats to the music video as well as the choreography, fans managed to point out major similarities in Poori Gal Baat. Moreover, they also demanded the actor to credit Kai and his work.

One fan wrote, ''If you are a fan of another artist respect them and give credits to them, putting out a copied version is no good. Can't you see the similarities?? It's clear when you hear the original song - Kai's Peaches'' while another pointed out, ''Even If you are taking some ideas at least give credits to the owner (sic)''. Check out the tweets here.

I know this is outrageous for some fans but i have to say this, Tiger Shroff new song is copied from EXO kai's albums and his performance is a copy too.

He didn't even put any credits to EXO Kai and anyone else.

@SMTOWNGLOBAL #kaiexo @weareoneEXO #Tigercopied #ApologizetoEXO — Krystal Lee (@Krystal74065150) February 28, 2022

If you are a fan of another artist respect them and give credits to them, putting out a copied version is no good. Can't you see the similarities?? It's clear when you hear the original song - Kai's Peaches#KAI #Peaches #KAI_Peaches pic.twitter.com/i7MKE0kSh2 — LOTUS (@LELOTUSLAY) February 23, 2022

Tiger shroff has copied EXO KAI's PEACHES and MMMH in his new song. He posted a teaser of less than 30 seconds but he copied almost the whole songs. How much copied will be the full song then? He should give credits to KAI. KAI has worked so hard for them.++ pic.twitter.com/Wb1YP1wQku — EXOverdosed | Indian Ls Kai's first and last love (@EXO812007) February 24, 2022

It is also interesting to note that the Baaghi star is known for his love for EXO's Kai as he has posted two covers of the South Korean song. Moreover, when Kai released Peaches, Shroff had taken to his social media to compliment his new song and gave a shout out to him. The actor is yet to respond to the K-pop fans.

Meanwhile, he had taken to his Instagram to talk about how challenging the stint was as he wrote, ''One of the most challenging things ive ever done. My first punjabi single tell me what u guys think (sic)''.

(Image: @louist91/@tigerjackieshroff/Instagram)