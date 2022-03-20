'Time For New Things': Will Butler Announces Exit From His Band Arcade Fire After 18 Years

The longtime member of the Canadian Rock band Arcade Fire, Will Butler, made an announcement that he has stepped away from the group. Arcade Fire is a Canadian rock band that consists of husband and wife Win Butler and Régine Chassagne, alongside Richard Reed Parry, Tim Kingsbury and Jeremy Gara.

The band formerly featured Win's younger brother Will Butler, who departed in 2021.

Will Butler shares a heartfelt note as he steps away from Arcade Fire

Announcing his exit from the band, Will Butler shared a heartfelt note on one of his Instagram stories. The note read, "Hi friends I've left Arcade Fire. I left at the end of last year, after the new record was complete. There was no acute reason beyond that I've changed and the band has changed-over the last almost 20 years." Stating about the new beginings, Butler quipped, "Time for new things. I'm working on a new record; booking some shows this summer. I'm working on music for a David Adjmi play (which is so good). A few other projects percolating. I was at Paul Farmer's memorial service last weekend."

He continued, "The challenge of his life remains at the front of my mind. I'll still be working with Plus One and Partners in Health-and the many activists and good humans and elected officials I've met-to give people material help; to build better systems of health, justice, and government; to try to live up in some way to Paul's example."

'The band members are still my friends and family': Butler

Saying that the band members are still his friends and family, Butler added, "Thank you to anyone who's come out to AF shows, or bought a record or loves our music. It's meaningful to be part of your lives. Thank you to the crew, staff, management, label people, bands, artists, and friends who have helped bring our vision to life for so many years. The band are still my friends and family. I'll be around! See you around!"

More about the band

The band has been described as Indie rock, art rock, dance-rock, and baroque pop. They play guitar, drums, bass guitar, piano, violin, viola, cello, double bass, xylophone, glockenspiel, keyboard, synthesizer, French horn, accordion, harp, mandolin and hurdy-gurdy.

Image: Instagram/@butlerwills