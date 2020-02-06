Cardi B and Offset are well-known names in the music industry, globally. The two are also one of the most loved and an adored couple in today’s generation. Here is all about Cardi B and Offset’s love story and why are they #couplegoals. Read ahead to know-

Times when Cardi B and Offset gave major couple goals to their fans

January 2017 witnessed the release of Cardi B and Offset’s song together, Lick, which led to their dating rumours. The two were often spotted hanging out together after that. The couple were first seen holding hands in public during what appeared to be a date at the Super Bowl. Offset started filming a live stream on Instagram in which Cardi could be seen sitting next to him, further fuelling relationship rumours. The couple made things official with an Instagram post on Valentines 2017. Not long after that, they started dating. The two got secretly got married, somewhere around September 2017. Following their secret marriage, Cardi celebrated their relationship by getting her husband immortalised on her nails.

Offset was suspected of cheating on Cardi at the beginning of 2018. Rumours flew that he’d not only cheated on her but made a sex tape with someone else. This wasn’t the first time rumours like these had popped up, and Cardi was already sick of hearing people’s opinions on her partner’s alleged infidelity. Cardi B got pregnant in February 2018, and Cardi and Offset announced the birth of their baby with an Instagram post and also confirmed that the couple had been officially married for eight months.

On September 20, in honour of their one-year anniversary, Cardi shares a never-before-seen photo of the couple’s wedding. And, as it turns out Cardi and Offset got married in the most casual possible outfits. They wore 'his-and-hers' tracksuits.

In December 2018, Cardi announced the couple’s split. Cardi gave birth to an adorable little baby girl named Kulture, who instantly became the apple of Cardi B and Offset’s eyes. Around the same time, Cardi shared a photo of baby Kulture’s face for the first time. Later, Offset apologized on Instagram for being a “selfish, messed up husband” and said he wants Cardi back.

When Cardi headlined the Rolling Loud music festival on Dec. 16, and her performance was interrupted mid-way when Offset walked onto the stage, with assistants wheeling out a series of signs that said “Take Me Back, Cardi”. Cardi B finally accepted Offset’s apology and the two were back together, in no time. Today, the two share a happy little family together. Take a look at the adorable pictures of the two giving some major couple goals-

In January 2019, Cardi B announced that the couple had been trying to work things out. After a year, everything seemed to be as perfect as new, and fans are drolling over the love between the two. The two have successfully built their own small family in this big world.

