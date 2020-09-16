Tina Knowles-Lawson Explains That Beyoncé Is Actually Her Maiden Name In A Podcast

Beyonce's mother Tina Knowles-Lawson recently revealed on the 'In My Head with Heather Thomson' podcast that Beyonce was actually her maiden name. She also talked in detail about the name and how she thought the name Beyonce wasn't cool. Read ahead to know what Tina said in her interview.

Also Read | Nani-Aditi’s Manasu Maree, Beyonce Sharma Jayegi, & other songs that made waves last week

'Thought Beyonce wasn't cool': Tina Lawson

Tina Knowles-Lawson started off the interaction by mentioning that Beyonce was actually her maiden name and not a lot of people knew that. She mentioned that her name earlier had been Celestine Beyoncé and how she had thought the name wasn't cool and was rather quite weird. Tina added that she wanted her name to be Linda Smith 'because those were the cool names'.

Also Read | 'Khaali Peeli's 'Beyonce' in song changed to 'Beyonse' amid flak for Ishaan-Ananya film

Tina then mentioned in the podcast how only a few people in her family had the name 'Beyonce' as their surname. The businesswoman credited this mistake due to clerical errors. Tina added that a lot of her family had the surname Beyincé and only she and her brother had the right surname.

Also Read | 'Beyonce Sharma Jayegi not racist', explains 'Khaali Peeli' director Maqbool Khan

Tina then talked about an instance when she had asked her mother why her other siblings had the name Beyincé when she was a little grown. Her mother had mentioned to her 'that was what put on their birth certificates'. She then asked her mother if she had then tried to get it corrected. Her mother responded by saying that she had once. She had revealed how she was told she should 'be happy that you’re getting a birth certificate because, at one time, Black people didn’t get birth certificates'.

Also Read | 'Beyonce Sharma Jaayegi' song: Makers to rewrite lyrics to avoid legal repercussions?

Tina then talked about how horrible it must have been to not have one's kids' name right in the birth certificate. Finally, she added that they all had different names and that people didn't try to 'put the two together and know that's the same name'.

Tina Knowles-Lawson is an American businesswoman, fashion designer known for her House of Deréon. She was born in Galveston, Texas, in 1954 and is the last of seven siblings.

Promo Pic Credit: Tina Knowles-Lawson's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.