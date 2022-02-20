'Titliyaan' Singer Afsana Khan Ties The Knot With Saajz In A Dreamy Setup; See Photos

Bigg Boss 15 contestant and Punjabi singer Afsana Khan has finally tied the knot with singer Saajz in Chandigarh, with glimpses of their dreamy affair creating a massive buzz on social media. The wedding festivities were attended by celebrities like Rakhi Sawant, Rashami Desai, Umar Riaz, Himanshi Khurana among others. Sharing a trail of pictures from the ceremony, Afsana quipped "Our happily ever after begins now".

She also reposted several videos and pictures from the lavish function, where the couple can be seen taking to the stage and crooning some tracks and also dancing with the guests. While Afsana opted for a gorgeous orange coloured traditional ensemble for her D-day, Saajz looked dapper in a cream coloured sherwani and red coloured turban.

Titliyaan singer Afsana Khan ties the knot with Saajz

Taking to her Instagram handle on Sunday, February 20, the Titilyaan singer dropped multiple pictures from the ceremony, showcasing Saajz planting a kiss on Afsana's forehead as she smiles. Khan looked resplendent in the bright orange attire with heavy golden embroidery. She heavily accessorised her look with a maang tikka, nathani, bangles among other things, with gorgeous dewy makeup. On the other hand, Saajz looked handsome in a heavily embroidered cream sherwani with a red velvet shawl and turban. Sharing the glimpses, she wrote, "r happily ever after begins now. #afsaajz". Take a look.

She also shared multiple stills from her pre-wedding festivities including the Mehendi ceremony. Afsana wore a stylish lehenga which was paired with a golden sparkly blouse and a red dupatta. Flaunting her Mehendi, Khan looked ecstatic as she posed for the cameras. Meanwhile, Saajz aptly complemented Afsana's look in a multicoloured kurta. Rakhi Sawant and Himanshi Khurrana also posed for pictures with the bride and flaunted their Mehendi.

For the uninitiated, Afsana rose to fame with her stint in Voice of Punjab Season 3 in 2012. She has crooned popular racks like Titilyaan, Jooda, Kamaal Karte Ho, and more. She was recently in news for her brief appearance on the reality TV show, Bigg Boss 15. Meanwhile, Saajz recently collaborated with Himanshi Khurrana for the music video of the track Habibi.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @ITSAFSANAKHAN)