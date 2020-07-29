TN Minister SP Velumani Backs AR Rahman, Condemns Bollywood For Spreading False Rumours

On July 28, 2020, a senior AIADMK Minister of Tamil Nadu came in support of the Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman after he opened up about not getting good films in Bollywood, due to a 'group of people' spreading rumours about him. SP Velumani took to Twitter to sympathize with the music maestro and expressed his wholehearted support for him. Velumani's tweets came amid the on-going insider versus outsider debate in Bollywood, following Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely death last month.

TN minister condemns Bollywood for spreading rumours against Rahman

On Tuesday, the TN minister took to his Twitter handle to condemn Bollywood for spreading false rumours against the legendary music composer, AR Rahman. In his tweet, SP Velumani expressed that it was a matter of 'regret' that someone like AR Rahman, who has been winning the hearts of millions across the world, could not get good films. He added writing it is because of a group of people who have been spreading rumours about him in the Hindi film industry. Furthermore, he backed the 53-year-old as he wrote that those acting against Rahman, who has taken music beyond borders and brought fame to India, are reprehensible and expressed his wholehearted support for him.

Check out his tweets below:

In a recent interview with a radio station, AR Rahman claimed there is a 'gang' in Bollywood that is preventing him from getting work after the singer-composer was asked about working in fewer Hindi films in comparison to those in the south. The music legend has some of the most iconic songs of all time to his credit. However, he decided to put things behind, as he retweeted filmmaker Shekhar Kapur's tweet and wrote, "let's move on".

Shekhar Kapur had tweeted writing, "You know what your problem is @arrahman? You went and got #Oscars. An Oscar is the kiss of death in Bollywood. It proves you have more talent than Bollywood can handle". To this, Rahman responded saying, "Lost Money comes back, fame comes back, but the wasted prime time of our lives will never come back. Peace! Let's move on. We have greater things to do". Have a look:

Lost Money comes back, fame comes back, but the wasted prime time of our lives will never come back. Peace! Lets move on. We have greater things to do😊 https://t.co/7oWnS4ATvB — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) July 26, 2020

