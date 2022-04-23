Tom Grennan Shares Update On Injuries Sustained During Robbery; 'Was Punched, Knocked Out'

British pop singer Tom Grennan was recently a victim of an 'unprovoked attack' and robbery following his show in New York City. The singer's management took to social media to inform the fans of the same and postponed the singer's show in Washington DC. The 26-year-old singer suffered a ruptured ear, torn eardrum as well as a blow to his old wound after the assault

Hours after the attack in NYC, Grennan took to social media to share an update on his injuries and his plans to keep his shows running despite suffering from major injuries. Check out the video posted by the pop singer.

Tom Grennan shares update on his injuries

Taking to his official social media handle, Tom Grennan posted a video message where he talked about the 'unprovoked attack and robbery' in New York City. Apart from a ruptured ear and torn eardrum, the singer revealed that he got 'a bit of a concussion'. He said in the video, ''It was just wrong place wrong time and I was punched, knocked out and I woke up and was like what went on.''

''I’ve got a ruptured eardrum. Luckily enough my jaw is fine. I’ve got a bit of concussion but I’m on meds at the moment and that’s kind of taking the pain away,'' Grennan further revealed that he has filed a police report and commended NYPD for their co-operation. Talking about his shows, the singer said, ''You lot are my main priority and I don’t want to let anybody down and I don’t want it to cancel this US tour.”

Following the assault, Grennan's agency issued a statement addressing the remaining shows of the tour by stating, ''Despite this Tom is in good spirits but needs to temporarily recuperate while doctors assess his ability to continue with his touring. Tom is desperate not to let anyone down, however, we have taken the precautionary decision to postpone the Washington show tomorrow to a later date, with details to follow. We will update on future shows should changes need to be made.''

After the cancellation of the show in Washington DC, the singer is now headed for three more stops on the West Coast. He also said that he hopes to resume his shows while he recovers from the injuries in the next few months.

