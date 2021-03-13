Last Updated:

Tom Holland, George Clooney And Other Hollywood Stars Jam To BTS' 'Dynamite', Watch

Tom Holland, Jacob Elordi, James Corden, and many other well-known names from Hollywood sang BTS' Grammy-nominated song Dynamite in a video for W Magazine.

Tom Holland

The BTS craze has been taking over the world one song at a time and the popular K-Pop boy band's song titled Dynamite is the new fan favorite. In a new video that surfaced online, several big names from Hollywood can be seen jamming to the Grammy-nominated track. Stars like Tom Holland, George Clooney, Jacob Elordi among others feature in the black and white video singing the lyrics to the very popular song for the W magazine. 

Hollywood stars sing BTS’ Dynamite

One of the members of the BTS' Army uploaded a video on his Twitter handle which shows very well-known faces from Hollywood including Spiderman star Tom Holland, George Clooney, Jacob Elordi, Steven Yeun, Riz Ahmad, Andra Day, James Corden, Jared Leto, Rachel Brosnahan, Tessa Thompson, Leslie Odom Jr. among others crooning the Grammy-nominated single. The two-minute-long black and white video starts with all the actors introducing themselves, while George Clooney introduces himself as Brad Pitt. As the video progresses, we see the stars reading the song's lyrics from a paper and giving the track their own rendition. While some of them try to sing it in a high-pitched voice and sing it with dramatic expressions, others just plainly read the lyrics from the paper. The video has had 355k views till now and counting and the BTS' Army has had some incredible reactions to Hollywood actors singing their favorite band's most popular song. 

While one Twitter user stated that it was very evident from the video about which one of the actors had heard the song and who hadn't, another person called the video hilarious. Another BTS fan stated that the video feels like two realities combining into one and becoming a multiverse. Here are some of the reactions from the Twitterati about the video. 

BTS at the Grammys 

BTS' Dynamite became the first Korean track to find the #1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It earned the Grammy nomination in the Best pop/duo performance category as well. It was also revealed that the boy band will have a 2021 Grammy performance lineup. After their collaboration stage with Lil Nax last year, the group will be performing solo this year.  In one of the interviews earlier, Suga had mentioned their goal to perform at the Grammys.

