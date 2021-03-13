Tom Holland, George Clooney And Other Hollywood Stars Jam To BTS' 'Dynamite', Watch

The BTS craze has been taking over the world one song at a time and the popular K-Pop boy band's song titled Dynamite is the new fan favorite. In a new video that surfaced online, several big names from Hollywood can be seen jamming to the Grammy-nominated track. Stars like Tom Holland, George Clooney, Jacob Elordi among others feature in the black and white video singing the lyrics to the very popular song for the W magazine.

Hollywood stars sing BTS’ Dynamite

One of the members of the BTS' Army uploaded a video on his Twitter handle which shows very well-known faces from Hollywood including Spiderman star Tom Holland, George Clooney, Jacob Elordi, Steven Yeun, Riz Ahmad, Andra Day, James Corden, Jared Leto, Rachel Brosnahan, Tessa Thompson, Leslie Odom Jr. among others crooning the Grammy-nominated single. The two-minute-long black and white video starts with all the actors introducing themselves, while George Clooney introduces himself as Brad Pitt. As the video progresses, we see the stars reading the song's lyrics from a paper and giving the track their own rendition. While some of them try to sing it in a high-pitched voice and sing it with dramatic expressions, others just plainly read the lyrics from the paper. The video has had 355k views till now and counting and the BTS' Army has had some incredible reactions to Hollywood actors singing their favorite band's most popular song.

While one Twitter user stated that it was very evident from the video about which one of the actors had heard the song and who hadn't, another person called the video hilarious. Another BTS fan stated that the video feels like two realities combining into one and becoming a multiverse. Here are some of the reactions from the Twitterati about the video.

This was so good actually for real whatever is happening I'm loving this, Dynamite being read by more people and i remember we got George Clooney read the lyrics of it too on W magazine with his own video — á´®á´±ikramâ·âŸ­âŸ¬SLOWðŸŠ (@zergdouniot7) March 12, 2021

Steven Yeun, Tom Holland, Riz Ahmed, Andra Day, James Corden, Jared Leto, Rachel Brosnahan, Tessa Thompson, Leslie Odom Jr. And so much more are all reading Dynamite by BTS lyrics on W Magazine



me: pic.twitter.com/53mCAm2hY3 — my names above my bio (@ArnavVipin) March 12, 2021

the way leslie and steven were singing along with the beat and then tom holland monotone as fuck. ladies and gentlemen we know who has listened to the song and who hasn't ðŸ˜Ÿ — max/alenia ðŸ¥¤ (@kalsb1kat) March 12, 2021

This feels like two realities combining into one. This is truly the multiverse — Miranda ðŸ¦• â· âž (@SapphireRozez) March 12, 2021

Johnathan Majors' dramatic reading was amazing! ðŸ‘ — Nougatineâ· (@purrgundy) March 12, 2021

Whoever limited James Corden's screen time to a maximum of 2 seconds deserves a raise. — Vicious Zen (@ViciousZen) March 12, 2021

The singing is cool but I really love how each person interprets the lyrics ðŸ˜­ðŸ˜‚ it's so funny — Luâ·ð–§µ (@hobikore94) March 12, 2021

I cant believed I listened to Jared Leto singing Dynamite



I would never in a million years have imagined it



My kings and my lord ðŸ’– — á´®á´± Your hopeâ˜€ï¸ðŸŒˆ (@Jdope77183654) March 13, 2021

BTS at the Grammys

BTS' Dynamite became the first Korean track to find the #1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It earned the Grammy nomination in the Best pop/duo performance category as well. It was also revealed that the boy band will have a 2021 Grammy performance lineup. After their collaboration stage with Lil Nax last year, the group will be performing solo this year. In one of the interviews earlier, Suga had mentioned their goal to perform at the Grammys.

Image Credits: Tom Holland and BTS official Instagram Account