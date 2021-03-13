Tom Holland, George Clooney And Other Hollywood Stars Jam To BTS' 'Dynamite', Watch

Quick links:
The BTS craze has been taking over the world one song at a time and the popular K-Pop boy band's song titled Dynamite is the new fan favorite. In a new video that surfaced online, several big names from Hollywood can be seen jamming to the Grammy-nominated track. Stars like Tom Holland, George Clooney, Jacob Elordi among others feature in the black and white video singing the lyrics to the very popular song for the W magazine.
One of the members of the BTS' Army uploaded a video on his Twitter handle which shows very well-known faces from Hollywood including Spiderman star Tom Holland, George Clooney, Jacob Elordi, Steven Yeun, Riz Ahmad, Andra Day, James Corden, Jared Leto, Rachel Brosnahan, Tessa Thompson, Leslie Odom Jr. among others crooning the Grammy-nominated single. The two-minute-long black and white video starts with all the actors introducing themselves, while George Clooney introduces himself as Brad Pitt. As the video progresses, we see the stars reading the song's lyrics from a paper and giving the track their own rendition. While some of them try to sing it in a high-pitched voice and sing it with dramatic expressions, others just plainly read the lyrics from the paper. The video has had 355k views till now and counting and the BTS' Army has had some incredible reactions to Hollywood actors singing their favorite band's most popular song.
WHAT IS GOING OOONMarch 12, 2021
While one Twitter user stated that it was very evident from the video about which one of the actors had heard the song and who hadn't, another person called the video hilarious. Another BTS fan stated that the video feels like two realities combining into one and becoming a multiverse. Here are some of the reactions from the Twitterati about the video.
THE WAY IM SO CONFUSED BUT VIBING ALL AT ONCE ðŸ˜ðŸ˜March 12, 2021
This was so good actually for real whatever is happening I'm loving this, Dynamite being read by more people and i remember we got George Clooney read the lyrics of it too on W magazine with his own video— á´®á´±ikramâ·âŸâŸ¬SLOWðŸŠ (@zergdouniot7) March 12, 2021
me: pic.twitter.com/53mCAm2hY3
the way leslie and steven were singing along with the beat and then tom holland monotone as fuck. ladies and gentlemen we know who has listened to the song and who hasn't ðŸ˜Ÿ— max/alenia ðŸ¥¤ (@kalsb1kat) March 12, 2021
This feels like two realities combining into one. This is truly the multiverse— Miranda ðŸ¦• â· âž (@SapphireRozez) March 12, 2021
Johnathan Majors' dramatic reading was amazing! ðŸ‘— Nougatineâ· (@purrgundy) March 12, 2021
Whoever limited James Corden's screen time to a maximum of 2 seconds deserves a raise.— Vicious Zen (@ViciousZen) March 12, 2021
The singing is cool but I really love how each person interprets the lyrics ðŸ˜ðŸ˜‚ it's so funny— Luâ·ð–§µ (@hobikore94) March 12, 2021
I cant believed I listened to Jared Leto singing Dynamite— á´®á´± Your hopeâ˜€ï¸ðŸŒˆ (@Jdope77183654) March 13, 2021
I would never in a million years have imagined it
My kings and my lord ðŸ’–
BTS' Dynamite became the first Korean track to find the #1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It earned the Grammy nomination in the Best pop/duo performance category as well. It was also revealed that the boy band will have a 2021 Grammy performance lineup. After their collaboration stage with Lil Nax last year, the group will be performing solo this year. In one of the interviews earlier, Suga had mentioned their goal to perform at the Grammys.
