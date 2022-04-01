Tom Parker's Demise: 'The Wanted' Band Members Pen Heartfelt Tributes For Late Artiste

A member of the popular British-Irish pop band 'The Wanted', Tom Parker died at the age of 33 after a long battle with an inoperable brain tumour. The artiste has been receiving heartwarming tributes from his fans as well as his family members. Even his bandmates took to social media and shared video clips of the artiste and recalled the beautiful moments they spent together.

The news was relayed by Parker's wife Kelsey and The Wanted bandmates via the group's official social media handle. The entire music industry mourns the loss of the young talent. The singer had first announced his diagnosis in October 2020, after which he underwent chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

'The Wanted' band members pay tribute to Tom Parker

Siva Kaneswaran, one of The Wanted band members recently took to his official Instagram handle and posted a sweet video clip in which the band members can be seen having an emotional moment on stage. He even wrote a heartwarming caption in which he penned an emotional poem that read, "Always & Forever Our Tommy boy Say my name like it's the last time, Live today like its your last night, We want to cry but we know its alright, Cause I'm with you and you’re with me."

On the other hand, another band member, Nathan Sykes, posted another video on his Instagram handle that gave memorable glimpses of late star Tom Parker. While expressing his feelings about losing his bandmate, he mentioned that the video was taken during their last performance together in Liverpool just 2 weeks ago and added that it will stay with him forever.

Stating further, he heaped the praise on Tom Parker and added how he was the most passionate, funny, driven and inspiring person one could wish to meet and added how grateful he was to be a part of his journey, and even more grateful to call him his friend. He further revealed that Parker was the reason the band came back together and stated that the last 6 months had been the greatest pleasure of his life.

The caption read, "I can’t begin to express how I feel right now. This video was taken during our last performance together in Liverpool just 2 weeks ago that will stay with me forever. I wasn’t sure if I was going to share this video but I thought that some of you may take comfort in seeing so much joy in one place with a few additions that have definitely made me feel all kinds of emotions today. Tom was the most passionate, funny, driven and inspiring person you could wish to meet and I’m so grateful that I was given the honour of being a part of his journey, and even more grateful I can call him my friend as well as one of four brothers..."

