TOMORROW X TOGETHER Announces Online & Offline Live Session For Fans On Debut Anniversary

One of the biggest groups of the fourth generation K pop, TOMORROW X TOGETHER have announced their third fan live session to mark their debut anniversary.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER

Touted as one of the biggest bands of the fourth generation K-pop, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, has announced their third fan live session called MOA X TOGETHER.

The session is slated to be in March on the occasion of the band's debut anniversary, which falls on March 4. The live session will be conducted online as well as offline with the latter complying with government laws and COVID guidelines. 

TOMORROW X TOGETHER announces 'MOA X TOGETHER'

Taking to their official Twitter handle, the five-member band announced their third fan live session that will be on March 5 and 6. The session will be after the band celebrates their debut anniversary. The shows will take place offline as well as online for global fans.

Additionally, the live on March 6 will incorporate 'global version' as the boys - Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun and HueningKai -  perform their popular foreign-language tracks. The offline event will have to comply with the government's laws and quarantine guidelines which can cause them to change. In case of changes in the offline event, MOA X TOGETHER will be streamed online for fans. 

Fans' react to MOA X TOGETHER

Many fans expressed their excitement over TOMORROW X TOGETHER's announcement as they will get the opportunity to experience the band's performance on their famous tracks.

One fan wrote, ''They're preparing the fanlive, that's why they're so silent lately... Hope that everything goes well till March so that they can have so many MOAs filling the hall Btw MOA X TOGETHER is such a sweet name (sic)'' while another said, ''I knew this was happening. I knew y’all were quiet for a reason. K-MOAs are so lucky, but I’m happy we get the online streaming so I-MOAs will be there too. (sic)''

Moe about TOMORROW X TOGETHER

The band debuted in 2019 under Big Hit Music, the music label that launched the biggest group in the world, BTS. Some of their most popular tracks like Anti-Romantic, Blue Hour, LO$ER=LO♡ER and more. Their second studio album, The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE recently ranked No.5 on the Billboard 200, establishing the boyband as a chart-topper and K-pop’s ‘It’ Band of 2021.

