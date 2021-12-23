TOMORROW X TOGETHER Drops Surprise Carol Song 'Sweet Dreams' Ahead Of Christmas; Watch

There is nothing like waking up and seeing a surprise song from your favourite band. With Christmas just a few days away, the K-pop group geared up for a special surprise for their fans. The group TOMORROW X TOGETHER is all set to make your Christmas merrier. Their surprise carol song. “Sweet Dreams" just made its way and fans' can't keep calm. This song will make them dive into the Christmas spirit ahead of the holiday season.

TXT's song 'Sweet Dreams'

On Wednesday, the K-pop group surprised their fans with their first-ever Christmas track, which is titled Sweet Dreams. The K-pop group earlier revealed the arrival of Sweet Dreams by sharing the cover page of the holiday single on their social media handles ahead of its release. The poster featured each member of the group in beige sweaters taking selfies, wherein, each image resembled a postage stamp. In the picture, every member was seen giving major Christmas vibes.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER with Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Hueningkai as its' members dropped their first Christmas carol song “Sweet Dreams” to celebrate the end of the year. Here take a look at the song:

About 'Sweet Dreams'

Sweet Dreams is an Urban R&B carol song with vintage piano sounds. The song expresses hopes for a warm and comfortable Christmas and the song has a soothing melody that depicts that after darkness there is light. And these difficult times of covid and lockdown will surpass soon.

Members Yeonjun and Hueningkai were actively involved in creating the melody of the song, while Soobin, Taehyun, and Hueningkai wrote lyrics. Through the song, TOMORROW X TOGETHER expressed their gratitude to MOA for all the love they have received.

The new track was a collaborative effort from all the bandmates and the song is very soothing and relaxing, amidst these difficult times this song will definitely give its fans a peaceful feeling. Fans' too showered their love on the song and they are loving every bit of this Cristmas Carol. Fans' on Twitter and other social media platforms praised the song and many have also admitted that the song takes you to another world.

Image: Hybe PR