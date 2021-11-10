Tomorrow X Together Launch Their 1st Japanese EP 'Chaotic Wonderland', Release Music Video

Popular K-Pop band Tomorrow X Together have come up with their first Japanese EP titled Chaotic Wonderland. They have also released the music video for 0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You) feat. Ikuta Lilas [Japanese Ver.].

Tomorrow X Together (Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Hueningkai) released their first Japanese EP Chaotic Wonderland on November 10.

Tomorrow X Together's new EP Chaotic Wonderland

Chaotic Wonderland consists of four tracks in total, including 0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You) feat. Ikuta Lilas [Japanese Ver.], Ito, MOA Diary (Dubaddu Wari Wari) [Japanese Ver.], and Magic.

The title track 0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You) feat. Ikuta Lilas [Japanese Ver.] is a new version of Tomorrow X Together's hit song from their Billboard Top 5 album, The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE. The new version features Japanese band YOASOBI’s vocalist Ikuta Lilas for a unique rendition of the song.

Ito is a brand new ballad about the string of fate that brings people together. Written and composed by Japanese artists GReeeeN, Ito marks Tomorrow X Together R’s first soundtrack contribution in a Japanese TV drama, notably, as the show’s opening theme song.

The original version of Tomorrow X Together ’s first fan-dedicated song MOA Diary (Dubaddu Wari Wari) [Japanese Ver.] was first released in the band’s second studio repackage album, The Chaos Chapter: FIGHT OR ESCAPE, and Magic is noteworthy as Tomorrow X Together s first English track.

In Japan, Tomorrow X Together has previously released their first single MAGIC HOUR in January, 2020, followed by their second single DRAMA in August the same year. Earlier in January of 2021, the group released their first Japanese studio album, STILL DREAMING.

K-pop’s ‘It’ band continues to show their prowess in the global markets as they became the fourth international artist and second international male artist to top the Japanese Oricon weekly chart with four consecutive albums.

Tomorrow X Together debuted their second studio album, The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE, on No.5 of the Billboard 200 where they charted for 13 weeks. The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE became the most successful K-pop album in the first half of 2021.

Tomorrow X Together has recently been nominated for their first ever People’s Choice Award in the ‘New Artist of 2021’ category.