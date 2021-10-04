‘TOMORROW X TOGETHER' Successfully Wrap Up First Exclusive ACT:BOY Concert

K-pop ‘It’ band of 2021 TOMORROW X TOGETHER successfully wrapped up their first exclusive concert, ACT: BOY, on Sunday, showcasing more than two years of artistic growth through a 150-minute performance of 25 songs. The Livestream concert was delivered via new multi-view technology and it was enjoyed by fans and followers from over 126 countries/regions.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER get MOA up

TOMORROW X TOGETHER got MOA up through TOMORROW X TOGETHER LIVE. The concert featured songs from their Dream Chapter trilogy (The Dream Chapter: STAR, The Dream Chapter: MAGIC, and The Dream Chapter: ETERNITY), minisode1: Blue Hour, and their Chaos Chapter duology (The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE and The Chaos Chapter: FIGHT OR ESCAPE).

The concert began with the band’s debut single CROWN and Blue Orangeade. Sharing their excitement towards the first exclusive concert, TOMORROW X TOGETHER commented, "Throughout our first and best moments, our MOA have always been by our side. We’re thankful to have you by our side tonight once again." ACT: BOY featured performances of varying styles and genres like Cat & Dog, Poppin’ Star, Can't We Just Leave the Monster Alive?, Magic Island, Angel Or Devil, PUMA, 0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You) feat. Seori, Magic, No Rules, LO$ER=LO♡ER, and more.

The K pop concert also featured a new rock version of 9 and Three Quarters (Run Away), a darker remix of Can’t You See Me?, a tropical remix of Our Summer, and the dance break version of Blue Hour. TOMORROW X TOGETHER will release their 1st Japanese EP, Chaotic Wonderland’ on November 10.

To MOA, TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s leader SOOBIN commented: “This is a moment we will always remember. We’ll work hard and continue to grow in order to return the love you give us.” YEONJUN said, “It was a truly fun and enjoyable moment to be able to receive your support, even from far away. Thank you, and we love you.”



BEOMGYU said, “Every performance has made a lasting impression on me. Next time, I hope we can meet in person to hear our songs and your cheers resonating throughout.” TAEHYUN added, “ACT:BOY closes here, but TOMORROW TOGETHER’s ‘ACT’ will carry on. Please look forward to it. MOA, We love you more than the words can describe.” HUENINGKAI said, “It was a very meaningful hours to be able to perform so many songs. I want to send my gratitude to our members and our MOA all over the world. I promise you that TOMORROW X TOGETHER will continue to grow."

Image: PR