'Tomorrowland Around The World' To Show Unique Form Of Visual Entertainment; Read Details

Tomorrowland will be holding its first-ever virtual festival amid coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic. It is scheduled for July 25 and 26, 2020. The makers of 'Tomorrowland Around the World' virtual festival are working with the latest technologies in video production, 3D design, gaming and special effects to make the event grand and has given a glimpse of it. Read to know more about it.

A glimpse at Tomorrowland Around the World virtual festival

Lately, Tomorrowland was spotted working with the most recent technologies in video production, 3D design, gaming and special effects in order to craft a new Tomorrowland location for the two-day digital music festival that it has planned. Pushing all the boundaries of the world of 3D design, music, Hollywood’s latest shooting techniques and the newest game engines and hardware, Tomorrowland will be coming up with something never seen before.

Tomorrowland Around the World is not only a traditional live stream event with DJs at home or in a studio, but it is, in fact, a unique form of visual entertainment. It is expected to be a technological masterpiece demonstrating a number of technological world premieres and entwining entertainment and technology in a new way.

Over 60 of the world’s biggest artists have recorded their performances and two different platforms are being used to assemble them together. The great technology used for it is created by an in-house creative team and a group of 3D artists of Tomorrowland, who are renowned for creating Tomorrowland’s world-popular stages and artwork, in collaboration with many other partners.

The recent few months have presented a unique and the perfect opportunity to have all the required teams available at the same time and allowed everyone to put their minds in creating a technical set-up that has never been done before. It also has given a huge energy boost to a sector that was badly hurt by the global pandemic.

Tomorrowland can now proudly say that it has been able to bridge the space between the real and the virtual environment to a level beyond everyone’s expectations. 'Tomorrowland Around the World' has been the result of a huge team effort of hundreds of people who were working around the clock to create a never-before-seen interactive entertainment experience for the world.

