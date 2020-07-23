Katy Perry, David Guetta & Steve Aoki Preview Tomorrowland Around The World

Tomorrowland festival will hold its first-ever virtual event this year. The festival is scheduled for July 25 and 26, 2020. The artists recorded their respective set at green screen studios around the globe. Tomorrowland Around the World performers Steve Aoki, Katy Perry, David Guetta, Dimitri Vegas and Nervo joined Tomorrowland co-founder Michiel Beers along with moderator Sean Dhondt in an online press conference. Read to know what the artists said about the upcoming festival.

Katy Perry, Steve Aoki, David Guetta about Tomorrowland virtual festival

In a recent online press conference, Steve Aoki said that before he started recording his set, the developers showed him some of the renderings of what the crowd looks like. He mentioned that there are camera pan shots of the digital crowd full of energy and to which he asked if he can do his call and interact with the crowd. Aoki stated that there is a crowd that Tomorrowland is going to give, which has “never been done before”. He added that they all need someone to communicate to, someone to look at, someone to feel the energy. So if the developers can create that environment, it “changes the game for artists,” he noted.

Katy Perry brought her band along to record her set, which said to include EDM spin on her most popular songs. She said that her band members cannot be seen because they have donned “huge clown top hats” on, which also doubled as masks. She mentioned that they did practice a few times. Perry stated that they basically did all of the hits because as any DJ knows, that is what the kids come for. And, they made dance versions of all of them, she noted.

Tomorrowland co-founder Michael Beers said that he wanted to make sure the virtual festival was held at the same standard as the physical one. He mentioned that they made the stages in 3D, they made the light shows in 3D, so they had everything digitally already. He stated that they thought they could bring their favourite artists together with all the 3D designs they have in “one enormous world,” which on one hand “feels surrealistic,” but on the other hand “feels very real”. Beers noted that the fun part of this whole virtual adventure is that they can design things that they have dreamed of that are “not possible yet” in real life.

David Guetta said that he thinks what is “really incredible” with Tomorrowland is that since day one they took everyone in a fantasy world. He stated that it is “actually not so crazy” to do a virtual Tomorrowland because it was always kind of virtual. Guetta mentioned that they always created their own world the way they were dreaming it, so this makes total sense to him.

Praising Tomorrowland Around the World virtual festival, Katy Perry said that she thought it was “so innovative and so resilient” of a festival to just say that they are going to pivot and they are going to bring something really technically advanced and difficult. She stated that they are going to create something “beautiful out of this mess”. The artists added that the performances are not on Zoom and not on their couches. They are a high level, and they are going to be different than anything people have tuned into during quarantine, Perry noted.

