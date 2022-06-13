Tony Awards 2022: Paris & Prince Honour Dad Michael Jackson With Gig On MJ: The Musical

The 75th Tony Awards remained special for the American singer and songwriter, Michael Jackson's children Paris and Prince as they honoured their late father at the star-studded event on June 12, 2022. The brother-sister duo took to the stage to present a performance to MJ: The Musical, which depicts a major part of the King Of Pop’s life and was nominated for 10 Tony Awards, including Best Musical and Best Actor.

Paris & Prince honour Michael Jackson with MJ: The Musical performance

As per The New York Post, Prince and Paris reaffirmed their father's love for musicals in a rare appearance at the 2022 Tony Awards. 25-year-old Prince Jackson said, "A lot of people seem to think our dad Michael Jackson changed popular music forever," asking, "And who are we to disagree?" "But what people may not know is he loved musicals, on film and on the stage. That’s why we are so incredibly honoured to introduce the night’s first nominee for best musical, ‘MJ,’ which, using many of his iconic hits, looks at the complexities and brilliance of our father’s process," the young Prince further said. Watch the video here:

Palabras de Prince Jackson para su padre antes de presentar el musical de Broadway en los premios Tony. ❤️#MJTheMusical #TonyAwards2022 pic.twitter.com/kZcInoj6rR — Sebastián Martínez 🌙 (@sebasmjjj) June 13, 2022

MJ: The Musical wins big at 2022 Tony Awards

MJ: The Musical won four awards last night, namely Myles Frost (Best Leading Actor in a Musical), Christopher Wheeldon (Best Choreography), Natasha Katz (Best Lighting Design/Musical) and Gareth Owen (Best Sound Design/Musical). The official Twitter handle of the Michael Jackson had a tweet which read, "Congratulations to the 4 Tony Award winners from the @mjthemusical family on last night’s wins: Myles Frost (Best Leading Actor in a Musical), Christopher Wheeldon (Best Choreography), Natasha Katz (Best Lighting Design/Musical) and Gareth Owen (Best Sound Design/Musical)."

Congratulations to the 4 Tony Award winners from the @mjthemusical family on last night’s wins: Myles Frost (Best Leading Actor in a Musical), Christopher Wheeldon (Best Choreography), Natasha Katz (Best Lighting Design/Musical) and Gareth Owen (Best Sound Design/Musical). pic.twitter.com/5e6frK9Qzz — Michael Jackson (@michaeljackson) June 13, 2022

Image: Twitter/@21metgala/@MJJGallery