Tony Kakkar, Manisha Rani Spark Dating Rumours After Dinner Outing | Watch

Days after Tony Kakkar and dancer and social media influencer Manisha Rani met on a television reality show, the two were spotted on a dinner date in Mumbai. This has sparked speculation about a possible romantic relationship brewing between them. The viral video of their outing together surfaced on the internet on Monday.

2 things you need to know

Tony Kakkar is a Bollywood singer who has lent his voice to several hit songs like Dheeme Dheeme, Coca Cola and more.

Manisha Rani participated in a reality show recently but was eliminated before the finale.

What's cooking between Tony Kakkar and Manisha Rani?

Tony and Manisha were spotted outside a restaurant in Mumbai. The singer carried chocolate and a white rose and it seemed like he had bought it for his date. Before posing for photos, the duo was hiding the gifts from the public eye. Following a brief photo op, Tony and Manisha entered the venue. Netizens started to ship the pair as "Tonisha".

Tony Kakkar-Manisha Rani's first meeting

Earlier, Tony and Asees Kaur entered the reality show Manisha was a part of and treated everyone to a musical concert. Manisha and Tony even danced together, which gave fans a hint of their chemistry. The singer even made an offer to Manisha to feature in a music video.

The Kakkar family also noticed how the two interacted with one another. What added fuel to the fire was when Rohanpreet Singh, Tony's sister Neha Kakkar's husband, shared an Instagram story jokingly referring to Manisha as "Bhabhi" (sister-in-law). Interestingly, out of all the contestants on the show, Tony only follows Manisha on Instagram.

On the work front, Tony last released a single titled Balenciaga in collaboration with his sister Neha. Directed by Adil Shaikh, the music video is produced by T-Series.