Tony Kakkar Shuts Down Troll Who 'prefers To Poison Himself' Than Listen To His Songs

Singer Tony Kakkar recently reacted to trolls after one of the Twitter users said that they would rather consume poison and die than listen to another of his songs. The singer is credited with some of the peppy tracks like Dheeme Dheeme, Laila, Coca Cola, and more. Tony recently released the song Kanta Laga, featuring his sister Neha Kakkar and rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh. The singer responded to a Twitter user who wrote, “Sir apke gaane sunne se acha me Zahar khaake Mar jao (I would rather take poison and die than listen to your songs).”

Tony politely replied to the user and wrote, “Aap maro mat.. kabhi bhi mat suno (Don't die, please. And you don't have to listen to my songs). Your life is precious. 100 Tony Kakkar aayenge jayenge (People like me will come and go). I wish aapko meri Umar lag jaaye (I hope you have a long life).”

Tony Kakkar gives subtle reply to a fan on social media

The troll had reacted to a tweet in which Tony Kakkar had written in his defence, “I do the equal number of love songs but you all only talk about dance songs. Make them big. Thank you for that but yeah.. you know what I am saying.” The actor previously received mixed reviews for his last song Saath Kya Nibhaoge that featured Sonu Sood along with Niddhi. During an interaction with Hindustan Times, he said that he gets motivation from the reviews that people send across. He feels that things which do well have some sort of disagreement too. So after seeing the numbers that the song has been receiving, Tony revealed that he later realized how disagreements are also important as ‘universal praise can be harmful.’

Sir apke gaane sunne se acha me Zahar khaake Mar jao🙂 — आदर्श दुबे ॐ (@i_adarsh05) September 9, 2021

Aap maro mat.. kabhi bhi mat suno . Your life is precious.



100 Tony kakkar aayenge jayenge.



I wish aapko meri Umar lag jaaye 🙏 https://t.co/i6I29XuwUF — Tony Kakkar (@TonyKakkar) September 9, 2021

The singer is looking forward for responses for his latest release Kaanta Laga alongside sister Neha Kakkar and Yo Yo Honey Singh. Previously, Tony Kakkar uploaded the poster of the song on Instagram and wrote, “The wait is about to end, one step closer. Here’s the poster of the biggest collaboration of the year- @tonykakkar @yoyohoneysingh, and @nehakakkar, come together for Kanta Laga." Neha Kakkar had earlier referred to the song as the 'ultimate party anthem'.

IMAGE: TONYKAKKAR/Instagram