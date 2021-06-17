Tony Kakkar's New Song Starring Nikki Tamboli To Release At 11am Tomorrow, Fans Excited

Fans of singer Tony Kakkar need to wait no more for his new song as he revealed that his latest track will release on Friday, June 18. The singer took to Instagram to make the release announcement. The Kurta Pajama singer shared a poster of the song featuring Nikki Tamboli as well.

Tony Kakkar's new song drops tomorrow

Tony Kakkar took to his official Instagram handle earlier today to share the Number Likh release date with its new poster. Along with the singer, the music video will feature the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant Nikki Tamboli. The track has been written, composed, and sung by Tony Kakkar. Sharing the release date with the poster, Tony wrote, “11am Tomorrow 🔥📞 #NumberLikh.”

The post has received a positive response from his 7.7 million followers, garnering over 70,000 likes in an hour of its posting. While most fans eagerly wait for their favourite singer’s new song, a few are also waiting for Nikki Tamboli's music video. The Shona Shona singer’s fans took to the comments section to note their excitement by showering heart emojis along with their comments.

Nikki Tamboli on the professional front

Nikki Tamboli was last seen in the music video for Kalla Reh Jayenga, sung by Jass Zaildar, which was produced by LYFTYM Studios. She was also seen in the Birthday Pawri music video sung by Amit Mishra & Aditi Singh Sharma produced by MB Music. After having participated in the reality show Big Boss 14, Nikki Tamboli is currently a part of the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. She is currently in Cape Town, South Africa where the show is being shot at.

Tony Kakkar's music

Neha Kakkar and Sonu Kakkar's brother Tony Kakkar made his Bollywood debut as a music director in 2012 with the film Mr. Bhatti on Chutti. Since then, he went on to do multiple albums. Tony had a busy year in 2021 with back to back hits including Gale Lagana Hai, Booty Shake, and Tera Suit. Tony Kakkar’s last song Oh Sanam featuring Shreya Goshal garnered around 29 million views on YouTube.

