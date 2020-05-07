Will Tonys 2020 Be Cancelled Due To COVID-19 Pandemic? Find Out Details Here

The highly anticipated Tonys 2020 might not happen this year. The Tonys is now the latest victim of the Coronavirus pandemic. As soon as the news of the pandemic spread, Broadway shows went completely dark. Now, the fate of many Broadway plays and the Tonys itself is hanging from a thin string.

Tonys 2020 might get cancelled?

The Coronavirus pandemic has badly affected the global economy. The global entertainment industry is also paying a huge price because of the lockdown implemented in several countries. Many movie premieres have either been cancelled or postponed. Several movie and TV shoots have been halted. Now, the latest entertainment event that has taken hit by the Coronavirus is the coveted Tonys.

For the last seventy years, the Tonys are known to appreciate some of the best talents on Broadway. But now, the Tonys have been postponed from its June 7 premiere due to the ongoing pandemic. According to a media portal’s report, there are high chances that the ceremony might get cancelled this year.

For those of you who are aware of this, the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic has dimmed the light on all Broadway shows. This has not only affected the profits of these shows but has also left several Broadway show workers jobless. The ongoing Coronavirus pandemic has also affected the future of these shows and in turn the Tony Awards 2020. The media portal’s report further suggests that the discussions regarding the Tonys have come to a halt amongst the committee members.

Many voters in the Tonys committee watch their missed shows in April. Hence April is a hectic month for the voters and the performers. But COVID-19 pandemic led to more than 31 musicals and plays being stopped on March 12 to curb the spread of the virus. This has put the Tony voters in a difficult position. This problem has also reduced the number of contenders this year.

The Tonys 2020 is in a much bigger mess than compared to some other prestigious award shows. This is since its purpose is not only to appreciate Broadway talent but also to encourage people to step out of their homes and buy tickets to live on-stage performances. Unfortunately, the lockdown has cancelled the chances of such a large gathering happening in the near future.

