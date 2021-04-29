Top Dawg Entertainment Posts Cryptic Tweet; Fans Wish For It Was Kendrick Lamar's Album

Kendrick Lamar's Pulitzer Prize-winning album DAMN was released over four years ago, and fans have been rejoicing at the prospect of a follow-up ever since. Though there have been hints that the Top Dawg Entertainment star has been hard at work on his next project, the team has been tight-lipped about a release date. TDE, on the other hand, pushed the conversation on Kendrick Lamar into overdrive on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, with a tweet that read, "THE WAIT IS OVAH!!!! #TDE." The post included an animated GIF of what seemed to be a machine booting up, as well as the date “5/7/21” at the bottom.

Is Kendrick Lamar's new album about to drop soon?

Twitterati was split between those who were optimistic about the whole thing and those who did not want to get their hopes too high. People who were willing to get their hopes up said that they were sure it was going to be Lamar’s new album. Others already started expressing their excitement on the issue. “TDE don’t play with us, please let it be Kendrick Lamar”, begged one fan.

If it ain’t Kendrick ima cry in the car !!! — kar-ri ðŸ‘‘ (@karrimarieee) April 28, 2021

Better be Kendrick, we don’t wanna hear nobody else https://t.co/5HJsJJcQgZ — D (@DarioMatau) April 28, 2021

PLEASE BE KENDRICK https://t.co/zGnMPBBJq2 — Slim Tim (@timreyn1119) April 28, 2021

The cryptic ones were also the realists who said that it could be a release from any of the artists affiliated with Top Dawg Entertainment. They said that while they were burning a candle for it to be music from Kendrick Lamar, they would not be surprised if it was music from Isaiah or SZA. One person said, “Everyone is guessing Kendrick Lamar or SZA for TDE’s May 7 release date. But what if it’s Isaiah Rashad”.

TDE: “THE WAIT IS OVER”



THIS HAS TO BE EITHER KENDRICK LAMAR, ISAIAH RASHAD OR SZA. ITS FINALLY HAPPENING ðŸ˜­ pic.twitter.com/teenVOQ7oy — King Wow (@wowthatshiphop) April 28, 2021

Me thinking Kendrick will drop ðŸ¤¡ pic.twitter.com/KPHu6BiaSf — MBBâœ‚ï¸ (@MindBehindBars_) April 28, 2021

The cryptic tweet may mean a variety of things - a REASON album, a K. Dot video, or anything from Jay Rock - but music from Kendrick is the only big project TDE fans have been anticipating. After all, it has been nearly eight months since Kendrick was photographed hovering over the Pacific Ocean, possibly filming a music video. K. Dot had been seen wandering around Los Angeles on what seemed to be another video set just the day before. TDE's announcement has Twitter buzzing about whatever it has up its sleeve. Following the release of the post, Kendrick quickly became a trending subject, with many speculating on which TDE artist could be releasing something.