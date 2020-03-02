Top 'Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl' Songs You Must Add To Your Playlist

Anushka Sharma and Ranveer Singh's performances in the film Ladies vs Ricky Bahl had received critical acclaim upon its release. Ladies vs Ricky Bahl won many accolades and awards. The film was popular not just due to the actors' strong chemistry and memorable scenes but the songs too. Listed below are some of the popular songs from Anushka Sharma's renowned film, Ladies vs Ricky Bahl: Read on to know more details about Ladies vs Ricky Bahl songs:

Popular songs from Anushka Sharma starrer Ladies vs Ricky Bahl

1) Thug Le

This is one of the most popular songs from the film, Ladies vs Ricky Bahl. The song depicts strong chemistry between Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma. The lyrics are quite peppy and the song makes one want to dance. The costumes of Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma have inspired many fans as well. It has a very catchy rhythm and distinctive tone.

2) Fatal Attraction

This is another famous song from the film Ladies vs Ricky Bahl that is highly heard by fans. The song's video showcases some intimate scenes between Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma. The song is the first to show love brewing between Ishika and Ricky.

3) Jazba

This is the song that marks Anushka Sharma's entry as Ishika Patel in the film. The song is energetic, peppy and charming. Anushka Sharma's dance moves make the video of the song more interesting. The song is a treat for Anushka Sharma fans.

4) Aadat Se Majboor

This is one of the most happening songs from the film, Ladies vs Ricky Bahl. Ranveer Singh's energy, dance moves, and charming looks steal the show in this song. The lyrics are fun and in sync. Altogether this one is exciting for Singh's fans.

