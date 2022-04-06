Tory Lanez Arrested, Released On Bond Post Violating Orders In Megan Thee Stallion's Case

Canadian rapper Tory Lanez was taken into police custody on Tuesday, April 5, after a Los Angeles courtroom found he violated protective orders in Megan Thee Stallion's case. The case involved allegations against the rapper that he shot Megan Thee Stallion in her feet in 2020. While he was handcuffed for a few hours, the rapper was released on bond later that day.

As per a recent report by Rolling Stone, the rapper was accompanied by a bondsman for the morning hearing and spent about five hours in the custody. Judge David Herriford revoked Tory Lanez's prior bail to $350,000 from $250,000 after hearing about an hour of arguments. The judge found Lanez violated the court's orders that prohibited him from contacting or harassing the Savage singer or discussing the case with an outside party. He left the court in a Lamborghini and told the news outlet he felt "amazing."

Why was Tory Lanez arrested?

Tory Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, has pleaded not guilty in the 2020 case. His lawyer Shawn Holley argued in court that Lanez did not provide a third party with information about any discovery in the case. The third party here is Twitter user and YouTuber DJ Akademiks who tweeted on February 23, "Tory Lanez DNA was not found on the weapon in the Meg Thee Stallion case."

As per the leading daily, Holley argued in the court referring to the tweet and claimed it was incorrect. She argued DJ Akademiks said the DNA was not found on the weapon, while the swab of the gun indicated four contributors. She further mentioned DJ Akademiks shared a follow-up tweet on the same day that read, "I saw this doc myself.. it literally says it was inconclusive in finding Tory DNA on the gun or magazine." Lanez's lawyer further argued the claim was false as the swab of the magazine shows the rapper was excluded.

Judge Herriford further announced his verdict and said, "The court cannot conclude the defendant distribute anything, however, it does appear that he violated the order that prohibits him from making any statements regarding discovery." The judge referred to a follow-up post by Lanez that read, "Ak is telling no lies."

