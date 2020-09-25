Tory Lanez Strongly Denies Megan Thee Stallion’s Accusations Through Latest Album

Tory Lanez spoke out about the allegations against him by rapper Megan Thee Stallion through as surprise release of his album Daystar. The rapper was vocal about his side of the events through almost all tracks in the album. The track album was released earlier today and claims his opinions and sides of Megan Thee Stallion's shooting incident through its lyrics.

Also Read | Megan Thee Stallion Makes It To The '2020 Time 100 Most Influential People' List

Tory Lanez denies Megan Thee Stallion's accusations

The lyrics in the track read, “How the --- you get shot in your foot, don't hit no bones or tendons?”. He continues to exclaim, “why would he harm a woman?” The angry tracks and conclusive lyrics speak of his trauma after being alleged as a ‘shooter’ in the incident. He also expressed through his account that being accused by Megan Thee Stallion is the biggest form of ‘betrayal’ he has experienced.

Also Read | Harry Styles Following Megan Thee Stallion On Instagram Hints At Future Collaboration?

Tory reacts on Megan Thee Stallion's shooting incident

Ahead of the release of the album Tory Lanez tweeted that, “To my fans … I’m sorry for my silence …. but respectfully .. I got time today …… 9 PM PST.” While fans speculated that the rapper might put forth his side of events through a post or a write-up, the album was a ‘surprise’ for many.

Did Tory Lanez shoot Megan stallion?

Megan Thee Stallion had earlier explained her side of the event. According to her account, the two argued for a while in a car. After she left the car, Tory shot at her, injuring her toe in the process. Tory has strongly denied all these allegations so far.

Also Read | Harry Styles' Surprised Reaction After Watching An Entertainer's Hat Trick Is Unmissable!

Tory Lanez's 'Daystar' lyrics:

Tony Lanez's Daystar's lyrics also spoke about all the time he felt 'wronged' by Megan. For instance, he was not happy with the fact that Megan made fun of his height. He alleged she stated the facts wrong and called him 'shortie'. One of his lyrics read, "And if I stand on my wallet you can see my thighs in heaven", answering to Megan's tweet.

He also expressed that his reputation has been harmed by her allegations. However, Megan is yet to comment or react to the album or all of Tory's claims. The rapper is busy enjoying the success of WAP alongside Cardi B.

Also Read | What's Going On With Carole Baskin? DWTS Fame Sued Over Don Lewis' Joke Reference On Show

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.