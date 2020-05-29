'Totta' Remix: Sonu Nigam And Kainaat Arora Get Groovy In This Peppy Track; Watch Video

The remixed version of the Meet Bros' Totta original track is finally out with a unique twist. The Totta remix features the ace singer Sonu Nigam along with Bollywood actor Kainaat Arora. The Totta remix features the talented combination of Sonu Nigam and Meet Bros who give their own dose of spunk in this catchy track.

The Totta remix has been crooned by Sonu Nigam and Meet Bros

The track has been remixed by DJ A Sen. The Totta remix has been composed by the talented duo Meet Bros who have given the remixed version of their Totta original track a catchy twist. However, it is Sonu Nigam's vocals which add to the delightfulness of the Totta remix.

Sonu Nigam shines in the track as he not only lends his voice to it but also features in it, flaunting his energetic screen presence. Along with Sonu Nigam, the Totta remix has also been crooned by Meet Bros. The lovely combination of Sonu Nigam and Meet Bros has needless to say weaved magic for the track, Totta remix. The catchy lyrics for the Totta remix has been penned by Kumaar.

The track showcases the camaraderie between Sonu Nigam and Kainaat Arora

The Totta remix also features Kainaat Arora who can be seen setting the dance floor on fire. Kainaat Arora can be seen romancing Sonu Nigam in the Totta remix and the two can be seen sharing infectious chemistry in the track. Sonu Nigam and Kainaat Arora can also be seen getting groovy in the song as they showcase their badass dance moves.

Kainaat can be seen glamming up the track with some stylish attires while Sonu Nigam can also be seen opting for a dapper look. Needless to say, this song can find a spot in your playlist. Fans may be looking forward to more such upbeat track from Sonu Nigam and Meet Bros.

Recently in an earlier interview with a publication, Sonu Nigam had lashed out to the people who had not taken the COVID-19 lockdown seriously. He had said that it was shameful that there are people who have not been taking the lockdown seriously and have been stepping out of their houses for jogs and morning walks despite instructions from the Government and law authorities. The singer is currently undergoing his lockdown with his wife and son in Dubai.

