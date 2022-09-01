Last Updated:

Tragic: Punjabi Singer Nirvair Singh, A Father Of 2, Killed In A Car Accident In Australia

Popular Punjabi singer Nirvair Singh was killed in a fatal car crash in Australia on Tuesday. The artist is survived by his wife and two kids.

Popular Punjabi singer Nirvair Singh was killed in a fatal car crash in Australia on Tuesday. According to 9news, Singh died in a three-car collision in Melbourne's Diggers Rest, with police mentioning that a man and a woman have been arrested for the same. 

According to the Melbourne west police, a car was spotted being driven 'erratically' in the area before ramming into two vehicles in Diggers Rest. The two people arrested remain under police guard in hospital, however, no charges have been levelled against them as of now. As per reports, the erratic driving of the car that was responsible for Nirvair's death was on account of it trying to escape a police car. 

Punjabi singer Nirvair Singh killed in a car accident in Australia

The authorities also revealed that the driver of the third vehicle involved had been taken to a hospital with minor injuries, adding that an investigation into the cause of the crash is underway. 

Nirvair Singh, 42, was a Punjabi artist from Kurali who moved to Australia nine years ago in search of a better life and to further his singing career. Nirvair's demise has sent a shockwave across the Indian community in Melbourne as well as back home in Punjab. He is survived by his wife and two kids.

Punjabi singer Gagan Kokri remembered Nirvair in a heartfelt post on Instagram. He recalled how the duo started off by appearing in the same album together, further shedding light on Nirvair's dedication to achieve big things in life. Gagan called him an amazing person, whose loss is extremely shocking. 

