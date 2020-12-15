Trapt Officially Parts Ways With Vocalist Chris Taylor Brown After Numerous Controversies

Trapt, the rock band, has officially parted ways with their vocalist Chris Taylor Brown. The band has made it clear that “there were some viewpoints that were said (by him) that we do not agree with”. This year, we saw a series of inflammatory social media outbursts by Brown which resulted in the social media accounts of the band being suspended.

Why were social media handles of Trapt banned?

Trapt rock band has been in news this year for several wrong reasons. Apparently, their vocalist, Chris Taylor Brown had been posting a number of controversial statements from the band’s official social media handles and appeared to be Trapt tweets. This led to Facebook and Twitter banning/suspending the band’s account from their platforms.

Read Also | Payal Ghosh Poses Question On 'credentials' Of Actors Amid Ongoing Drug Probe

Read Also | Milind Soman Replies To Fan Who Asks Him To Recreate Beach Running Picture In Cold Weather

Trapt announced they have parted ways with Chris Taylor Brown

Recently, Trapt took to Parler and made it official on the platform that they are parting ways with Chris. They also mentioned that the controversies were impacting the other band members negatively. Further, the band stated in the post that they “wish him (Chris) well and hope he can find the help he needs”, here is what Trapt's Parler post read:

Announcement:



We have officially parted ways with @CTBTrapt. Unfortunately, there were some view points that were said that we do not agree with and it was negatively impacting the rest of the band. We wish him well and hope he can find the help he needs.



To our fan: Thanks you for the support that you have all given us through these times. We will now be focusing on only provided updates for the band on our social media accounts. You may still find his views and opinions on his accounts.l, if you wish.



To the “trolls”: We have heard you and are sorry we allowed this to go on for so long. We would like to start fresh and hope you can forgive us and take another chance at listening to our music in the future.



~The Band

Chris Taylor Brown's reaction

Media portal NME reported that the announcement did not go down well with Chris Taylor Brown. According to the report in the media portal, he commented on the post where he "Wow… Are you kidding me?! What the f*** do the p****** think they are going to be able to accomplish without me? They are going to have to change their name. Good luck finding another singer as good as me! Stupid b******!" Check out the reaction of the singer below.

Read Also | 'High Time The Truth Came Out': Govinda After Krushna Abhishek's 'defamatory' Comments

Read Also | Australia's Platypus Habitat Declines By 22 Percent Over 30 Years: Study

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.