Travis Barker Pays Tribute To Late Foo Fighters Drummer Taylor Hawkins With Special Tattoo

Popular musician, Travis Barker took to his social media account to give his fans and followers a glimpse of his new tattoo, which he got in honour of the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins. The musician passed away at the age of and the news came as a shock to fans and celebrities from the music industry. Several friends of the late star took to social media to mourn his demise, including Travis Barker, who is now honouring him in a creative way.

Travis Barker pays tribute to Taylor Hawkins with tattoo

Travis Barker took to his social media account to share a glimpse from his tattoo session, as he added yet another one to his collection. The musician is known for his many tattoos and decided to dedicate one to the late drummer Taylor Hawkins. He revealed that he got a tattoo of a Hawk on his foot and captioned the image "HAWK forever". He also shared a throwback picture featuring the duo together in the early days of their career.

Have a look at Travis Barker's tattoo here

Travis Barker also took to his Instagram account after the popular drummer's demise and penned down a heartfelt note as he recalled some memories the duo shared together. He recalled how Hawkins would watch him play and call him a 'star' and gave him 'hope and determination'. The musician poured his heart out in the post and mentioned that saying he will miss Hawkins would not be enough to express how he felt. He shared the heartfelt note with a black and white picture of the late star smiling from ear to ear and fans sent him their condolences.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian

Travis Barker was accompanied to his tattoo appointment by his fiance Kourtney Kardashian. The duo shared a kiss during his session too and fans hailed the bond they share. The couple was recently in the news after they got married without a license in Las Vegas after Grammys 2022. They shared pictures from their wedding in a chapel, which saw an Elvis impersonator officiating the wedding and fans sent them heaps of love.

Image: Instagram@travisbarker