Travis Barker Returns After Brief Hospitalisation, Pics From Recording Studio Go Viral

After being recently hospitalised, musician Travis Barker is all set to make music again. According to TMZ, after being discharged from the hospital, the singer who is still recuperating from illness was photographed heading into a California recording studio. For the unversed, the singer was hospitalised last week due to pancreatitis, an inflammation of the organ that aids in digestion and regulating blood sugar.

Apparently, the star who is feeling good was also seen greeting the studio operator with a friendly fist bump before heading inside. As per the International outlet, it seems that the musician is keeping himself busy now as he along with several other musicians – spent hours working, with his assistant leaving at one point to go on a coffee and food run to keep the crew sustained.

Travis Barker returns to work post hospitalisation

In the viral pictures, the 46-year-old Blink-182 drummer was seen wearing a black T-shirt and pants and elevated his look with black sunglasses. While giving an update about the musician's health, a source close to him told People magazine, "He's slowly on the mend and closely following his doctors' orders."

Barker was rushed to the hospital last week after he complained of excruciating pain after having dinner on Monday and is in the hospital since then. He had earlier even given his health update with a note on Instagram that read, “I went in for an endoscopy Monday feeling great. But after dinner, I developed excruciating pain and have been hospitalized ever since. During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube. This resulted in severe life-threatening pancreatitis. I am so very very grateful that with the intensive treatment I am currently much better(sic).”

Post being discharged from the hospital, Travis who tied the knot with Kourtney Kardashian recently, spent the Fourth of July on a beach with his wife and her two kids Penelope and Reign. Apart from the rocker, his wife Kourtney had also reflected on the “scary and emotional” experience of watching Barker recover from pancreatitis. “Our health is everything and sometimes we take for granted how quickly it can change,” the mom of three told her followers Saturday. “I am so grateful to God for healing my husband (sic),” she wrote on her now-deleted Instagram story.

