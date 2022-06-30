Travis Barker Suffered Inflammation Of The Pancreas Ahead Of Hospitalisation: Reports

American drummer Travis Barker has been in the news for the past few months. While he was earlier headlining international news for his wedding with Kourtney Kardashian, the drummer was this time all over the internet as he was rushed to the hospital in Los Angeles after his degraded health condition. The musician was joined by his wife Kourtney Kardashian during the medical emergency. While it was not clear before, as per a recent report by TMZ, the drummer was hospitalised after suffering pain caused by pancreatitis.

On Tuesday, June 28, Travis Barker was rushed to the hospital following a medical emergency. He was photographed being taken on an ambulance stretcher while Kourtney Kardashian was by his side. As per the latest report by the leading daily, Travis Barker suffered pain caused by pancreatitis, which was triggered by a colonoscopy. The Blink 182 drummer suffered inflammation of the pancreas that caused several symptoms such as nausea, vomiting and intense stomach ache.

Travis Barker's health update

Yet, it is not clear when the drummer underwent a colonoscopy that could have resulted in pancreatitis. Following the medical emergency, Kourtney Kardashian has still not shared Barker's health update. However, Barker's daughter Alabama Barker gave an update on her father's health and also thanked his fans for their prayers. Taking to her Instagram stories, Alabama Barker shared a picture of her and Travis Barker's hands. In the photo, she wrote, "Thank you guys for all of the prayers and love, I appreciate you & love all of you."

His stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya also shared an Instagram story to thank fans for their messages and prayers. She wrote, "Thank you for the outpouring of love and prayers sent our way at this time. It is heard, felt and appreciated."

After months of being engaged, Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian registered their marriage on May 17. The couple shared beautiful pictures of their court marriage on Instagram. A week later, they had a lavish wedding in Portofino, Italy, in the presence of their close friends and family. The entire Kardashian-Jenner clan, including Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner were part of the grand wedding.

Image: AP