Travis Scott Astroworld Tragedy: New Court Filing Reveals 4,921 People Suffered Injuries

Travis Scott was recently in the news after his Astroworld Music Festival in Houston turned into a tragic situation for thousands of attendees last year. At least 10 individuals were killed during a crowd crush at the event during the concert at the NRG Park on November 5. The concert was attended by 50,000 people, and a new court filing reveals that over 4000 people suffered injuries during the incident.

Travis Scott Astroworld tragedy

A new court filing, according to the Independent revealed that a total of 4,921 people were injured during the tragic incident that took place last year, and this number is not inclusive of those who lost their lives. At least 10 people between ages 9 to 27 died as they succumbed to their injuries from the concert.

The report mentioned that a total of 732 attendees needed 'extensive' treatment, while 1,649 were given 'less extensive' treatment. The report also mentioned that there are still 2,540 cases that have not yet been categorised. There are several lawsuits against the rapper himself and also against the organisers of the concert. The suits allege that the event was 'negligently planned and staged' and that the tragic events of that night could be prevented.

The rapper is now slowly easing his way back into taking the stage and performing. He marked his first appearance as he performed at Miami's E11EVEN Club as part of Formula 1 Race Week celebration. E! reported that the rapper dined at a restaurant Prime 112 in Miami and then made his way to the DJ booth and enthralled his fans and those gathered there with his appearance.

The rapper was seen in a graphic t-shirt over baggy jeans as videos of his performance have been going viral on social media. He performed tracks including Sicko Mode, Goosebumps, Pick Up The Phone, Antidote, etc. and ensured the attendees had the time of their life. This marked the rapper's first show in public since the Astroworld tragedy.

Travis Scott and Quavo performed ‘pick up the phone’ at @11Miami 🔥 pic.twitter.com/M9fH4JXipu — TRAVIS SCOTT FANPAGE 🌵 (@dailytrvisxx) May 8, 2022

He has earlier performed Chase B‘s private Booty Bellows party during Coachella 2022. This came after he was earlier removed from the line-up of artists performing at the Coachella Valley Music Arts and Festival.

Image: AP