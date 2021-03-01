Travis Scott Donates Food To Houston Storm Survivors; Leads Relief Effort For Residents

American rapper Jacques Webster, who goes by the name Travis Scott, is a native of Houston Texas and is doing his bit to help the people from his native get back on their feet. The residents of Houston have been struggling to move on post winter storm that led to a lot of devastation of people and property. A lot of relief funds have been launched to help storm victims. Among those is rapper Travis Scott, who is leading a relief effort for the Houston Storm survivors by providing them with free meals.

Also Read: Biden Tours Houston Food Bank During Storm Visit

Travis Scott helps Houston storm survivors

Travis Scott has recently come up with an emergency food program to help the people of Houston who are struggling with food shortage due to the aftermath of the storm. His NGO the Cactus Jack Foundation has collaborated with the Houston Health Foundation and the City of Houston to combat food insecurity. With this program, fifty thousand hot meals will be provided to the residents of Houston living in high priority zip code and are at risk the most. The Houston residents have been advised to stay home so as to avoid the deep freezing winter storm. The storm led to a massive power outage with over 85,000 people not having electricity at home.

Also Read: Spurs Vs Rockets: Brawl Breaks Out Between Fans In Stands At Houston's Toyota Center

Houston Storm Relief Funds

The winter storm made its way into Houston on February 13 and lasted for four days. US president made a disaster declaration on February 14. According to NBC News, 8.8 million residents are still under boil-water orders by the Texas government as of Sunday, February 29. Other than Travis a lot of other celebrities and charitable funds have also stepped up to provide relief to the residents of the city.

Beyonce's BeygoodGOOD Foundation is also providing healthcare support to the residents and has teamed up with Adidas and Bread of Life for the same. They have also distributed water and 1,000 meals with the help of social activist Trae Tha Truth. The mayor of Houston Mr Sylvester Turner is also actively involved in providing and helping relief efforts to the survivors.

Also Read: James Harden Donates 3K Meals To Houston, Wants To Work Towards Impacting The City

Also Read: Houston Women Roll To A 67-49 Win Over No. 13 South Florida

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.