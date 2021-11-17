Travis Scott, Drake Sued By Victims Of Astroworld Tragedy In Lawsuit Seeking $750 Mn

Rappers Travis Scott and Drake have been named in a $750 million lawsuit filed by the victims of the Astroworld Festival. oN the evening of November 5 at Astroworld Fest, fans attending the music festival surged toward the stage during a performance by Travis Scott. An estimated 50,000 people were in attendance and at least nine people were killed while several others were injured.

The lawsuit was filed Tuesday on behalf of 125 victims of the deadly mass casualty event, including the family of 21-year-old Axel Acosta who succumbed to his injuries.

Travis Scott and Drake sued by victims of AstroWorld Fest tragedy

As per People, Travis Scott and Drake are among those named in a $750 million lawsuit filed on Tuesday by a Houston lawyer on behalf of 125 Astroworld Festival victims, including the family of one man who died due to his injuries. Axel Acosta was one of 10 concertgoers who died from injuries sustained during the rapper's performance. Other named defendants in the lawsuit include Apple Music, Live Nation, Epic Records, Scott's Cactus Jack Records, and Tristar Sports & Entertainment Group.

What happened at Astroworld Festival?

Travis Scott went to perform at NRG Park in Houston at around 9 pm on Friday, November 5. As he came to perform, chaos ensued as the sold-out concert with 50,000 people surged towards the stage. Samuel Pena, Houston Fire Chief reportedly told a news conference that the compression before the stage led to panic and caused the tragedy. The panic started around 9:15 pm as people began to fall unconscious. While some were suffering cardiac arrest, others felt suffocated in the "mass casualty incident."

Post the incident, Scott released a statement via Twitter and revealed he is "extremely devastated." He also extended his heartfelt condolence to the families of those who lost their life. He wrote, "I am absolutely devastated by what took place last night. My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at the Astroworld festival. Houston PD has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life. I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heel and support families in need. Thank you Houston PD, Fire Department and NRG Park for their immediate response and support. Love you all."

Image: AP