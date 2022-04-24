Travis Scott Features In First Song 'Hold That Heat' Post Astroworld Tragedy

Travis Scott made headlines after 10 people were killed during his Astroworld Festival concert on 5 November 2021, at the NRG Park in Houston. The rapper had not taken to the stage for a while since the devastating incident and recently surprised his fans as he performed at a private party at Coachella 2022.

On the other hand, as Travis Scott's fans were eager to watch the rapper featuring in his music videos, a video clip of his latest dropped on the internet while taking the internet by storm.

Travis Scott's first song released after Astroworld incident

It was recently unveiled that after the devastating accident at the Astroworld festival 2021, Travis Scott was finally seen in his new song titled, Hold That Heat. Rapper Future and producer Southside’s track featured Travis Scott singing the lyrics and delighted the fans after a long pause in releasing Scott's song.

The fans were thrilled after listening to Travis Scott's latest track and mentioned how he and Future never disappoint them with their music while the others stated how Travis killed it in his verse. Some fans also stated that this was the greatest song of all time while others praised their collaboration for the song. Take a look at how the fans are reacting to Travis Scott's latest song.

He earlier performed for the first time after the concert during an Oscars party at Bel-Air. Hollywood Life reported that he showcased his rapping and DJ'ing skills at the party that was attended by celebrities, including Tobey Maguire, Leonardo DiCaprio, Serena and Venus Williams, Tyga, and others.

Travis Scott's charity initiative

On the other hand, as the rapper was shaken after the Astroworld tragedy, he launched a charity initiative a few months after keeping a low profile post the concert. He launched Project HEAL after he took time to 'grieve and reflect'. He mentioned that he wished to honour the victims and that they would be in his heart forever as he penned down an emotional note online. He wrote, "My team and I created Project HEAL to take much-needed action towards supporting real solutions that make all events the safest spaces they can possibly be. I will always honour the victims of the Astroworld tragedy who remain in my heart forever."

Image: Instagram/@travisscott