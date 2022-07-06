Travis Scott Halts Coney Island Concert To Help Fans Post Astroworld Tragedy Row Last Year

Singer-rapper Travis Scott faced a lot of criticism online after his Astroworld concert in November 2021 turned out to be a tragic affair. Post the row over the concert, the singer has been quite cautious with his performances and the latest incident at an event in New York is proof of the same.

The singer halted his New York performance on July 4 during The Day Party at The Coney Art Walls to address his fans after three individuals were seen standing and sitting on a metal truss above the audience area. A few fans got a little too overzealous and decided to climb up to a metal stand just above where the concert was taking place, in order to have a better view of Scott’s performance.

Travis Scott halts Coney Island concert to help fans

However, after the 31-year-old rapper took notice of the fans, he immediately requested fans to “get down” amid his song Anecdote before the music was completely silenced. “Aye yo, my bro, my brother — just make sure you’re OK though, my brother,” Scott said to one fan who climbed down. He then asked the audience to “take two steps back” as he continued: “We gotta get down, we gotta get down.”

people were going crazy at Travis Scott’s concert last night 💀 pic.twitter.com/1WsNFhr71O — TRAVIS SCOTT FAN PAGE 🎪 RodeoTheAlbum (@RodeoTheAlbum) July 5, 2022

In a video obtained by TMZ from the concert, the rapper who was concerned about the security and safety of the audience, repeatedly said "I got ’em," several times, presumably letting security know he was handling the situation before they moved in to take charge. Later, the clip showed how people started to climb down upon Travis' request. However, there was another person in a Spider-Man costume also sitting dangerously on the other end of the metal piping.

After that, the crooner went further into the crowd, directing the swelling them to take steps back in order to make room for those still hanging up on the metal truss and even asked them to join the audience soon. Meanwhile, Travis is slowly getting back to live performances after lying low for the past six months ever since the Astroworld tragedy took place in November, last year. For the unknown, the tragedy took away the lives of 10 people, who attended Travis Scott's concert in Houston, Texas. The incident kept him away from the public eye and also resulted in the canceling of several pre-scheduled events.

IMAGE: Twitter/@RodeoTheAlbum/AP