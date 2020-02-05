Travis Scott's Most Stylish Looks That You Must Check Out

Travis Scott is one of the most celebrated American rappers. He is also a songwriter and a record producer. Scott has sold over 45 million records in the United States alone and has been nominated for the Grammys for over six times. Read on to know more about the rapper’s best new generation hip hop styled looks:

Travis Scott's new generation style file

On February 5, 2020, Travis Scott took to his official Instagram handle to post a photo that featured himself in a funky hip-hop styled attire. In the photo, Scott was seen sporting a loose grey coloured t-shirt with a skeleton print on it. He was sporting a watch of the same shade of grey. He donned a pair of brown army-style cargos and wore similar coloured shoes with it. This look garnered over nine lakh likes from the fans within five hours of the upload. Here is the post.

Last month the famed rapper was seen in a sporty look as he donned a black coloured leather jacket. He wore a brown cap and a pair of brown trousers to compliment this look. Scott was also seen sporting cyber-like shades with this look. As many as16 lakh fans liked this look, as seen on the rapper’s Instagram handle. The caption on the photo read, “125 thousand people played my song that's in my bio…” Here is the post.

Last year, Travis Scott was seen in the true colours of hip-hop, as he was seen wearing the iconic loose outfit, that rappers have celebrated for decades. He has sported a white t-shirt, and on top of it, he wore a sky blue denim jacket. He wore a pair of white cargo, and similar coloured shoes to compliment this look. Fans adored this look, as when the rapper posted a photo of the same on the internet, it garnered over 17 lakh likes. Here is the post.

