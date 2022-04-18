Travis Scott Performs At Coachella 2022 Private Party Months After Astroworld Tragedy

Travis Scott made headlines after 10 people were killed during his Astroworld Festival concert on November 5, 2021, at the NRG Park in Houston. The rapper had not taken to the stage for a while since the devastating incident and surprised his fans as he performed at a private party at Coachella 2022. Travis Scott was not scheduled to perform but surprised a few fans as he entertained them with a five-song set on the weekend.

Travis Scott at Coachella 2022

Travis Scott made an appearance at Chase B‘s private Booty Bellows party, according to a report by Hollywood Life and surprised his fans with an unexpected performance. He gave fans, who gathered at the event, a performance comprising of five songs and videos from his performance have made their way online. He was seen standing with his producer and friend Chase B as he performed Sicko Mode, Goosebumps, Can’t Say and other popular tracks.

Have a look at the videos here-

According to an earlier report by Variety, the rapper and songwriter had been removed from the line-up at the Coachella Valley Music Arts and Festival. This came a few days after a petition began online, requesting the removal of the artist after the Astroworld tragedy. Hence, the artist performed at the private Booty Bellows party at the event.

This was not the first time the rapper took to the stage after the Astroworld Festival incident. He earlier performed for the first time after the concert during an Oscars party at Bel-Air. Hollywood Life reported that he showcased his rapping and DJ'ing skills at the party that was attended by celebrities including Tobey Maguire, Leonardo DiCaprio, Serena and Venus Williams, Tyga and others.

Travis Scott Project HEAL

The devastating deaths that took place at the Astroworld Festival shook the rapper, who launched a charity initiative a few months after keeping a low profile post the concert. He launched Project HEAL after he took time to 'grieve and reflect'. He mentioned that he wished to honour the victims and that they would be in his heart forever as he penned down an emotional note online. He wrote, "My team and I created Project HEAL to take much-needed action towards supporting real solutions that make all events the safest spaces they can possibly be. I will always honour the victims of the Astroworld tragedy who remain in my heart forever."

Image: AP