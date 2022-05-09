Travis Scott Marks His 1st Performance Since Astroworld Tragedy At Public Event In Miami

American rapper Travis Scott recently made the crowd go gaga on his tracks in Miami. He made his public concert comeback six months after the tragic incident that took place at his Astroworld concert. The rapper hit the stage of Miami's E11EVEN Club as a part of the Formula 1 Race Week celebration on May 8.

As per E!, The 31-year-old rapper dined at Miami restaurant Prime 112 ahead of the concert and arrived at E11EVEN at 3 am. He went straight to the DJ booth at the concert and told the crowd at the sold-out stadium to lose their "motherf*****g minds."

The rapper sported a graphic t-shirt over baggy jeans and an IRAK ball cap during his 45-minutes performance. He performed all his hit tracks such as Sicko Mode, Antidote, Goosebumps and Pick Up The Phone. He was later also accompanied by Migos and Quavo when the crowd demanded their collaboration, Dubai S**t.

Travis Scott and Quavo performed ‘pick up the phone’ at @11Miami 🔥 pic.twitter.com/M9fH4JXipu — TRAVIS SCOTT FANPAGE 🌵 (@dailytrvisxx) May 8, 2022

Travis was seemingly thrilled to perform before the crowd as he could be seen clutching a bottle of Don Julio 1942 throughout his performance and also asking everyone to take shots. He also spotted Logan Paul in the crowd and said, The one thing I know about you is that you turn the F up."

The concert marked the rapper's first public event in six months. However, he did some private shows earlier. In April, the rapper performed at a private Bootsy Bellows Coachella 022 afterparty. He also performed at a private party in Bel-Air, which was attended by Serena Williams and Leonardo DiCaprio.

More about Astroworld tragedy

In November 2021, 10 concertgoers lost their lives during Travis Scott's Astroworld concert that took place in Houston, Texas, due to poor crowd management. The rapper faced a lot of backlash post the tragedy and began to stay low. He also claimed that he was unaware of the situation and that the crowd needed help. He also apologized for the tragedy and ended up facing several lawsuits. He also launched his $5 million Project Heal initiative in March, earlier this year, to take the needed action towards supporting real solutions that can make events safe spaces. He also mentioned that this action plan will be a lifelong journey for him and his family.

Image: AP