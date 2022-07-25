Travis Scott Performs At Rolling Loud Festival First Time Post Tragic Astroworld Incident

After all the backlash and criticism rapper Travis Scott faced post-Astroworld Tragedy, the singer is officially back to performing in festivals. The Grammy Award nominee made a surprise appearance during Future's set at Rolling Loud in Miami, his first music festival performance since last year.

According to People, the 31-year-old rapper delighted concertgoers on day two after making a surprise during Future's headlining set. He joined the 38-year-old rapper Future toward the end of his set and they performed their collab Hold That Heat before launching into Scott's tracks Goosebumps and No Bystanders.

Travis Scott makes appearance at music festival post Astroworld Tragedy

Amid speculations of Travis being banned from performing at various concerts post-Astroworld Tragedy, the singer recently performed at the festival. While many who are thinking about the singer's absence from headlining the festival solo, co-founder Tariq Cherif had put all speculations to rest.

A spokesperson for the festival said in a statement to TMZ and declared that Travis wasn't banned from the shows. "We reached out to Travis to headline Rolling Loud, but it couldn't work in such a short time." "This had nothing to do with any restrictions from the hosting venue Hard Rock Stadium," the rep added. "All artists are in consideration for the event. But, in this case, each situation had logistical challenges and Travis wasn't an option for this upcoming week."

On the other hand, Travis was not the only star to have performed at the festival. Kanye West previously joined Lil Durk to perform their Cardi B collaboration "Hot S**t" despite his withdrawal. The two emcees also performed a rendition of Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1 ft.

Meanwhile, for the unversed, a total of 10 people were killed in a crowd crush during the Astroworld Festival tragedy in November. The artist has since offered to pay for the victims' funeral services, but several families have declined the offer. Scott currently faces a class action lawsuit on behalf of nearly 2,800 other victims.

In March this year, the singer also announced Project HEAL, a string of community-focused charity initiatives, and said he's taken time to "grieve, reflect and do my part to heal my community" alongside its launch.

IMAGE: Instagram/astro_trvis