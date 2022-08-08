Travis Scott Performs First Solo Show Post Astroworld Tragedy; Kylie & Stormi Lend Support

American rapper Travis Scott had been laying low for the past six months ever since the Astroworld tragedy took place in November 2021. The tragedy took away the lives of 10 people, who attended Travis Scott's concert in Houston, Texas. The incident kept him away from the public eye and also resulted in the cancelling of several pre-scheduled events. While the rapper was all set to attend his first music festival before it got cancelled, he was recently seen headlining his first solo show after the Astroworld tragedy. While the fans were thrilled to watch the rapper after a long time, the latter received support from his lover Kylie Jenner and their daughter Stormi who attended the concert.

Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi lend support to Travis as rapper performs at first solo show

Travis Scott recently left his fans in delight as he performed at London’s O2 Arena on Saturday night. His performance marked his first solo show since last year’s Astroworld incident. At the concert, Scott performed some of his popular tracks namely God’s Country, Lost Forever, and others.

The fans who were unable to attend the concert received glimpses of the same through Kylie Jenner’s social media post where she posted pictures and videos of Travis Scott performing on stage while Jenner and their daughter Stormi Webster cheering for him. Take a look at the pictures ahead.

According to the latest announcement on the festival’s social handle, it was revealed that the Day N Vegas for 2022 was being cancelled due to a combination of logistics, timing and production issues. Adding to it, they informed everyone that people who bought the tickets will soon get a refund within the next 2-4 weeks while asserting that all the orders will be refunded to the credit card used to complete the purchase.

On the other hand, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott recently sparked pregnancy rumours after the former dropped a cryptic comment on social media. It all began when Travis Scott took to his Instagram account and shared a picture of himself, which caught Kylie's attention. She took to the comments section and dropped four pregnant lady emojis that left the fans in shock and they began asking the duo whether they were expecting another child.

Kylie Jenner and Travis have two children together. Stormi Webster is their oldest daughter, whom they welcomed into the world in 2018, and their son Wolf, who is now five months old.

Image: Instagram/@travisscott