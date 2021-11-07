Travis Scott's Pregnant GF Kylie Jenner Reportedly 'safe' After Attending Astroworld Fest

Travis Scott's girlfriend Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi Webster were also present at the Astroworld concert on Friday, where a crowd surge led to deaths of 8 persons and injured many. The star couple is expecting their second child at the moment. Kylie's sister Kendall Jenner was also one of the attendees of the event.

The reality TV star and entrepreneur had even posted moments from the concert on Instagram. This included a glimpse of their daughter enjoying the performance before the tragedy took place. Now, as per reports, Kylie, Kendall and Stormi are all safe following the tragedy.

Kylie Jenner and sister Kendall Jenner, were unharmed and did not face any injuries during the concert at NRG Park in Houston, as per a report by People. As per their source, all of them were left shocked and upset by the incident.

As per the reports, some of the family members of Travis Scott were also present at the concert. They seemed to be seated at a VIP area, at a higher level than the attendees of the concert. Kylie had also posted an image of a trailer with the Stormi written on it.

Scott had issued a statement following the incident and wrote that he was 'absolutely devastated' by what happened. He sent out his prayers and condolences to all who were impacted.

The rapper added that he was committed to working with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need. He thanked the Houston Police Department, Fire Department and NRG Park for their 'immediate response and support.'

8 persons were killed and many injured in a crowd surge towards the stage, leading to a cramped situation where they could not breathe or move. 50,000 persons were in attendance at the event. The concert was stopped midway and the second day of the festival, scheduled for Saturday, has been cancelled too.

The deceased were in the 14-27 age group. The authorities are working on identifying all the deceased, and the cause of death will be informed after conducting a medical examination.