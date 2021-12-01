Trevor Noah To Return As Host For Grammys 64th Edition; Says 'it’s Gonna Be The Full Show'

After hosting the 2021 ceremony, comedian and Daily Show host Trevor Noah is all set to return to host the 2022 Grammy Awards. Taking to the verified Twitter handle of CBS on Wednesday morning, Noah made the announcement with Gayle King. The forthcoming 64th Grammys will take place on January 31, 2022, at Staples Center in Los Angeles. According to the news agency, ANI, the award ceremony will be aired live on CBS and available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount Plus.

Trevor Noah to set to emcee 64th Grammys

EXCLUSIVE: @Trevornoah is returning to host the #Grammys on @CBS for the second time 🎶



He says making the decision to host was easy: “It’s a front-row ticket to the best music concert of all time.” pic.twitter.com/K7JH2oFVdn — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) December 1, 2021

Taking to the micro-blogging site, CBS Morning dropped a video where Noah can be seen saying, "It was fun, it was really, really fun. It was a great team. I was just lucky to be a part of it. We had such a good time, imagine if we had people there, how much more fun we would have had." He added, "This year, the Grammys are going to be back. Hopefully, it’s gonna be the full show. Everybody is gonna be there. We’re excited to celebrate a record night and I’m gonna host."

Noah had previously hosted the 63rd Grammys, which were held in March. The ceremony had initially been scheduled for January 31, 2021, but was postponed due to the COVID pandemic. According to the report, George Cheeks, president and CEO of CBS and chief content officer of news and sports at Paramount Plus said, "Trevor brought his trademark talent and versatility to last March's Grammys, and we can't wait for him to host the event on CBS and Paramount+ again this year."

Harvey Mason Jr., CEO of the Recording Academy stated, "Trevor was amazing as our host for the 63rd Grammy Awards with praise from the music community, music fans, and critics. We're so excited to welcome Trevor back to the Grammys stage and feel fortunate to once again have him hosting what we believe will be an unforgettable evening."

The Grammy nominations were announced last week, in which Jon Batiste led the field with a near-record 11 nods. Batiste, who currently serves as the bandleader on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, earned nods in the top categories of record of the year for Freedom and album of the year for We Are.

The report suggests, the Recording Academy also revealed last week that those two categories, along with the two other general field categories, song of the year, and best new artist, each feature 10 nominees, up from eight.

