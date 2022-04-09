Trey Songz Cleared In Sexual Assault Case In Las Vegas; 'No Criminal Charges' To Be Filed

Singer Trey Songz has been cleared in connection to a sexual assault investigation in Las Vegas, a representative of the city's Metro Police Department confirmed. Songz, whose real name is Tremaine Neverson, will not face any criminal charges, however, if any new evidence comes to light, the case shall be reopened for further investigation.

According to PEOPLE, the rep said, "The LVMPD has conducted the investigation into the sexual assault allegations against Tremaine Neverson and determined that no criminal charges will be filed."

The alleged instance took place in November last year, sometime around the rapper's 37th birthday. Songz reportedly brought a group of women back to his room at The Cosmopolitan, and later the accuser claimed assault. At that time, a police department spokesperson told PEOPLE they got "a report of a sexual assault incident alleged to have occurred at a hotel in the 3700 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard."

Reacting to the outcome of the investigation, Songz’s attorneys told TMZ they're pleased to know that he can return to what he does best, 'entertaining'. "We are grateful to the LVMPD for the professional police work done and their thorough investigation, which included findings of inconsistency in witness testimony and insufficient evidence,” lawyers David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld stated.

While Trey has been cleared in this case, the rapper is still embroiled in a $20 million lawsuit. It was filed by a woman earlier this year, claiming Trey raped her at a party in 2016, leaving her with 'brutal injuries' that she had to seek medical attention. The woman is represented by lawyers Ariel Mitchell and George Vrabeck, who are also the legal counsel in two other sexual assault cases against Songz.

A former University of Las Vegas basketball player had also accused the singer of raping her at a hotel in Las Vegas, leaving her with a 'long suppressed horror'. "I want to send my love, strength, and hope to all who are victims of sexual assault and its fatal nature. You are not alone," she mentioned in a statement via social media.

