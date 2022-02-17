Trey Songz Sued For $20 Million In Alleged Rape Case; Singer Terms Accusations 'false'

A woman has accused Trey Songz of raping her and is now suing the singer for $20 million. A 'Jane Doe' has termed him as a 'savage rapist.'

The woman claimed that the incident took place on March 24, 2016. The incident reportedly took place at a Los Angeles residence.

Trey Songz accused of rape in $20 million lawsuit

In the lawsuit, as per a report on TMZ, the alleged victim has claimed that they were in a consensual sexual relationship in the past, and that she visited the LA home upon his invitation. She claimed that he then asked her to come upstairs with him, and she joined him. The woman thought that a consensual act would follow, however, he exerted force and anally raped her without her consent, as per the lawsuit.

She stated that she repeatedly kept saying 'no', and tried to push him away, but could not succeed, as per the lawsuit. She also alleged that a person came into the room during the alleged act, raising her hopes of being rescued, but the person left in some time. The woman claimed that she could finally escape only after Trey Songz stopped.

In the lawsuit, she has also detailed her exit from the house, claiming that she took her clothes along and ran outside to book a cab. The woman stated that the driver took note of her physical condition and took her to a hospital. She claimed that a sexual assault examination was performed, which mentioned the injuries caused to her.

She also stated that the police was called in, but she did not take Trey Songz's name because she 'feared' for her life and was in shock.

Investigation into two other cases of alleged sexual assaults; one in Miami and another in Las Vegas, including the case wherein the woman has made the latest accusations, are currently underway. The cases are all being represented by an attorney named Ariel Mitchell.

Trey Songz denies sexual assault allegations

In a statement, Trey, through his representative denied the allegations made by the woman and termed it 'false.' The representative stated that the attorney was 'credibly accused' of trying to pay up a woman to make false accusations against Trey Songz. The representative added that the latest allegations was filed just hours later on behalf of an anonymous client, and thus it was not hard to see 'what's happening here.'

The singer reportedly has a track record of sexual assault allegations, however, Trey's representative has denied the same claiming that the singer is innocent.

Image: Instagram/@treysongz