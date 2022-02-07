Making an obituary reference to legendary singer and former Member of the House, Lata Mangeshkar, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu described her as 'a legendary playback singer, a compassionate human being & a towering personality'. In a tribute to the late legend, the RS Chairman said that her passing away marks the end of an era & has created an irreparable void in the world of music.

'India's Nightingale' Mangeshkar, who was 92 years old, passed away 28 days after hospitalisation due to multiple organ failure while undergoing COVID-19 treatment.

Rajya Sabha Members also observed a minute of silence as they paid tribute to the legendary singer while the house was adjourned for one hour.

Rajya Sabha Members observe a minute's silence as they pay tribute to the legendary singer #LataMangeshkar



House adjourned for one hour.

Lata Mangeshkar's political journey

'Lata didi' was elected on November 22, 1999, and was part of the House till November 21, 2005. In the six years, she could only make it to the House for 12 days. Reportedly, she never took any allowance as a Rajya Sabha member for six years. She was also elected with the support of the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP).

Lata Mangeshkar accorded full state honour

On Sunday, Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar was accorded a state funeral in the evening at Shivaji Park in Mumbai. Earlier on the same day, the Centre announced a period of two-day national mourning to be observed in memory of the legendary playback singer. Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government has also announced a public holiday on Monday, February 7, to mourn the loss of the legendary playback singer.

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passes away

Announcing the painful message, Dr. Pratit Samdani, who was treating Lata Mangeshkar at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital informed, "It is with profound grief that we announce the sad demise of Lata Mangeshkar at 8:12 AM. She has died because of multi-organ failure after more than 28 days of hospitalisation post-COVID19."

Mangeshkar had tested positive for COVID-19 and was hospitalised on January 11.

The legendary singer's death was condoled by President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, PM Modi, Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, V Muraleedharan, Nitin Gadkari, Pralhad Joshi, S Jaishankar, and Kiren Rijiju among others. Leaders like Sharad Pawar, Sanjay Raut, and Sachin Pilot too mourned the iconic singer's demise.