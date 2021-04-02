'Tujhe Bhoolna Toh Chaaha' Lyrics Are All About Heartbreak And Lost Love

Jubin Nautiyal’s Tujhe Bhoolna Toh Chaaha is currently trending on Youtube. Tujhe Bhoolna Toh Chaaha cast features Jubin along with IAS Abhishek Singh and Samreen Kaur. The song's lyrics have an extremely deep meaning. Take a look at what the song means.

Tujhe Bhoolna Toh Chaaha song's meaning

The song begins with Abhishek's character telling Samreen's character that he cannot stand how she looks at someone else and kisses that person because she belonged to him once. However, she accuses him of not having time for her. At the beginning of the song, one can see Jubin and Samreen dating each other. Jubin leaves her and she decides to move on. She gets married to Abhishek. A few months later, they bump into each other and she tells Jubin that Singh is her husband now. A heartbroken Jubin leaves and finds it difficult to move on from her. However, he comes back to meet her. She cheats on her husband and hides the truth.

Her husband gets to know the truth and is heartbroken about the same. He meets Jubin to confront him and ask him the truth. He accidentally pushes Jubin off the cliff. Abhishek feels guilty about the same and returns to take Jubin and Samreen's photos. He leaves the house while Samreen follows him. He stands at the edge of the cliff and talks about the loss of love. He jumps off the cliff as he finds himself in a complicated situation.

Jubin Nautiyal’s Tujhe Bhoolna Toh Chaaha lyrics meaning is that the lover tried to forget her but couldn't. The more he tried, the more he missed her. As the song moves forward, the lover shares that he has been waiting to sleep peacefully at night without any thoughts. He tells her that it's been a year since the two have broken up and he still finds it difficult to take her out of his heart. He asks himself why is he doing this to himself. He couldn't even burn her pictures and still reminisces about the time they were together. Eventually, in the music video, Samreen is involved with the two men who find it difficult to move on from her. In the end, she loses both of them.

