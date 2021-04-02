Tujhe Bhoolna Toh Chaaha Review - Fans Call It "beautiful Song With Heartbreaking Story"

Jubin Nautiyal’s Tujhe Bhoolna Toh Chaaha is the latest romantic song released by the singer. The music of the song has been composed by Rochak Kohli and the beautiful lyrics have been penned down by Manoj Muntashir. Take a look at Tujhe Bhoolna Toh Chaaha's review along with the information about the cast members.

Tujhe Bhoolna Toh Chaaha cast, review and more

The music video has been shot in the beautiful valley of Kashmir. The song expresses the feeling of one-sided love and how difficult it is to forget someone you love. The music video shows a love triangle between the three leads of the song - Abhishek Singh, Samreen Kaur and singer Jubin Nautiyal himself. The song makes the listeners feel the pain of loving someone who doesn't love them back. Jubin Nautiyal's soulful voice along with Manoj Muntashir's heartbreaking lyrics make the perfect combo for a love song.

The video starts with Samreen and Jubin stumbling across each other and sparks fly between the duo. The couple soon falls in love and is shown having a great time together. One day, Jubin sees Samreen with another man and Samreen reveals that he is her husband, Abhishek. Samreen is shown quite sad as she looks at her photos with Jubin. Abhishek sneaks behind Samreen and catches her with Jubin. Heartbroken, Abhishek reminisces about their happy time. He and Jubin get into an argument which ends up with Jubin falling from the mountain. Abhishek then takes all the pictures of Jubin from Samreen and leaves the house. Samreen follows him and the duo stand at a mountain peak. Abhishek is guilt struck as he jumps from the mountain and Samreen screams his name.

Tujhe Bhoolna Toh Chaaha cast

The cast includes model and actress Samreen Kaur, Abhishek Singh and singer Jubin Nautiyal. Tujhe Bhoolna Toh Chaaha’s Samreen Kaur is known for her work in Student Of The Year 2 and Nail Polish, which is a web series. The actress is also seen in various TV commercials and music videos.

Tujhe Bhoolna Toh Chaaha’s Abhishek Singh is a deputy commissioner in Delhi. The actor pursued his dream of acting along with his job as a commissioner and made his debut in acting through B Praak's song Dil Tod Ke.

Jubin Nautiyal is known for his soulful voice and romantic songs. The singer has given many hit songs like Lut Gaye, Bewafa Tera Masoom Chehra, Tum Hi Aana and many more.

Fans react to Jubin Nautiyal’s Tujhe Bhoolna Toh Chaaha music video

The music video released on 31st March and already has over 21 million views. Fans quickly filled the comments section of the music video with praises. One fan wrote that now everyone will be a fan of Jubin's voice. One fan commented and appreciated Manoj Muntashir's lyrics, others appreciated Abhishek's acting. One fan wrote that they usually don't watch music videos, but he watched this video because of Abhishek.

Fans left praises for the song on the microblogging site as well. One fan tweeted that the song was beautiful and Jubin's voice had different magic and also called Abhishek a genius.

After listening to the new song of jubin sir, the heart became engrossed. It is a very beautiful song. @JubinNautiyal sir's voice has a different magic....

Great to see u once again @Abhishek_asitis sir... Totally GENIUS you're. ðŸ™ðŸ”¥ðŸ˜˜ðŸ‘Œ#TujheBhoolnaTohChaaha pic.twitter.com/bJPs6iMxTS — Shivam Shukla (@shivamapratim) April 1, 2021

Take a look at a few of the fans' reaction to the song on Twitter.

Congratulations for #TujheBhoolnaTohChaaha it crosses 1.9 crore viewsðŸ‘Lovely song.I love ur all song ,in every song I just feel ur voice that is very touching ðŸ˜˜â¤ï¸ As a person u r very down to earth n very kind soul which makes u different from othersâ¤ï¸ @JubinNautiyal ðŸŒ¹ðŸ‘ — anjali (@sharmanjali1403) April 1, 2021

Such a beautiful song with heartbreaking story of an incomplete love completely amazes you! #TujheBhoolnaTohChaaha #JubinsBestSong — Arpita (@says_arpita) March 31, 2021

Pichle Baras Tu Baahon Se Ja Chuki

Toh Dil Se Jaati Kyun Nahi#TujheBhoolnaTohChaaha



Fakk the lyrics man...!!ðŸ‘Œ

It's dammn such a beautiful song with heartbreaking story of an incomplete love which completely amazes you!

Love is complete even in the most incomplete way!

ðŸ’“ðŸ‘ŒðŸ”¥ — ÐÑŠÐ½iÐ¹Ð°v (@the_we_ird_guy) March 31, 2021

Source: Stills from the song