Tulsi Kumar And Darshan Raval Starrer 'Is Qadar' Teaser Released: Watch

Tulsi Kumar and Darshan Raval had come together yet again for a new music video titled Is Qadar. Both of them have been actively promoting the song on social media in the past few days, with a significant anticipation having created among fans. Just a day before the music video is set to be released, T-Series has shared a small teaser of the song a short while ago. The teaser shows the two singers romancing each other, and in just a few hours, it has already received a high number of views and reactions.

Is Qadar teaser released on Youtube

T-Series has been consistently releasing a number of music videos in recent times. They have recently shared the teaser of their latest music video Is Qadar with a total duration of just above 40 seconds. It begins with a scenic view of the mountains, as Darshan walks up to Tulsi. It is visible that this music video will be following a similar format to other songs, which shows the lead artists singing the song while parallel short clips of their romantic story are played.

As the teaser moves forward, more scenes of their romance follow with the words, “An unconditional saga of romance that will live forever” shared on screen. Tulsi and Darshan are seen getting married, which is followed by a group of men chasing them while they run away from them, hand-in-hand. The theme of ‘forbidden love’ is thus explored in this music video. The teaser ends showing the couple surrounded by the group who was chasing them, as one of them takes an aim at them with his assault rifle. The concerned credits of this video are also shared during the course of this teaser.

The teaser took no time in receiving excited reactions from the fans. They talked about how good both of them are looking together in this video and that they can’t wait for this song to release. Darshan and Tulsi were last seen together in Tere Naal which received over 6 million views on Youtube. Is Qadar is all set to be released on April 8.

